Man, 20, wanted in fatal shooting

A 20-year-old man is wanted on suspicion of capital murder in the first homicide of 2023 in Pine Bluff.

Police identified the suspect as David Burnett.

He is wanted for capital murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the killing of Demarcuz Scott, 22, at Regency Arms Apartments, 2401 W. 31st Ave., on the evening of Jan. 4. Burnett is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds.

Police were called to a shooting at the apartments about 10:50 p.m. Jan. 4. A male victim, later identified as Scott, was found on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on Burnett's location is asked to call the Pine Bluff police detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.