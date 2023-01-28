Marion leads early, rolls by Valley View

MARION -- Valley View missed its first nine shots of the game as Marion scored the initial 13 points, and the Patriots cruised to a 58-23 victory Friday night at Fidelity Bank Arena.

Marion (18-6, 7-0 5A-East) sophomore guard Lyndell Buckingham logged a game-high 16 points to go along with 5 assists, while David Brewer added 11 points, and Donnie Cheers checked in with 9.

"We did a great job tonight establishing our self on defense, pushing the basketball when we could, and taking good shots," said Marion Coach David Clark. "It was one of our better all-around games. I'm proud of the guys right now because we have a nice little train going."

Gavin Ellis sparked Valley View (6-10, 3-4) with 7 points, while Carson Turley added 6.

Marion junior Jalen White proved early to be Valley View's biggest obstacle, as he blocked three of the Blazers' first nine shot attempts. White blocked five shots for the game.

While White protected the rim, Buckingham got the scoring started with a three-pointer before assisting on baskets by Cheers, Brewer, and Mitrell Lewis, the latter giving Marion a 13-0 lead with 2:56 left in the first quarter.

Valley View cracked the scoreboard on Turley's three-pointer with 2:42 remaining, but Marion led 19-6 after the opening quarter.

The Marion run spilled into the second quarter as Brewer hit a layup and a jumper early, and when Buckingham hit Cheers on the baseline for a layup, the Patriots enjoyed a 20-point lead (28-8) with 4:34 left in the second.Marion settled for a 32-13 halftime advantage.

Marion put the game out of reach early in the third quarter, embarking on a 13-2 in the first five minutes and taking a 30-point lead (45-15) when Cheers made a steal and dunked it on the other end.

The Patriots led 52-21 after three quarters.

"We have some really good players who are so competitive," said Clark. "These guys get after it every day in practice, and iron sharpens iron."

GIRLS

MARION 65, VALLEY VIEW 50

MARION -- Marion (7-12, 4-3 5A-East) forced 30 Valley View (7-11, 1-6) turnovers and never trailed in a victory at Fidelity Bank Arena.

Junior point guard Ny'Asia Jackson sparked Marion's fourth straight victory by scoring a game-high 21 points, logging 6 steals and handing out 5 assists. Senior Aaliyah Taylor pumped in 13 points, while Alyse Holliman added 8 points and 7 rebounds.

Valley View sophomore Annika Wilbanks paced the Lady Blazers with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Morghan Weaver added 13 points.