• Two months after undergoing surgery for serious burns, Jay Leno is now contending with a number of broken bones after being knocked off a motorcycle. The comedian and former "Tonight Show" host told a Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Thursday that he broke his collarbone and two ribs and cracked his kneecaps on Jan. 17. The November garage fire and the wreck both stemmed from his passion for working on vintage vehicles. He suffered burns to his face, hands and chest in a gasoline fire while repairing the fuel line on a vintage car, and last week it was a vintage motorcycle he was riding. He said he was testing a 1940 cycle when he smelled gas. "So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," said Leno, 72. "So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late." He insisted he was OK and would even be working this weekend, adding that the intense coverage of the fire made him reluctant to say anything in the days since last week's accident. Leno turned his love of cars into a CNBC series, "Jay Leno's Garage," and hosts a revival of the game show "You Bet Your Life." He was hospitalized for nine days after the fire but was back performing stand-up at a Southern California club six days after his release.

• It's been nearly a decade since Smokey Robinson's last album, but new music from the King of Motown is on the horizon. The legend behind hits including "My Girl" and "The Way You Do the Things You Do" announced Friday that he'll release the nine-track album "Gasms" on April 28. It features new songs produced and written by Robinson. The former vice president of Motown Records released his last album, "Smokey & Friends" -- a collaborative effort featuring Elton John, John Legend, Steven Tyler and Mary J. Blige -- nine years ago. The new album's first single, "If We Don't Have Each Other," is now available on streaming services. Robinson has penned more than 4,000 songs and been inducted into the the Rock 'n' Roll and Songwriters' halls of fame, and he's worked with such other historic Motown artists as the Temptations, Mary Wells, Brenda Holloway and Marvin Gaye. Robinson will be honored alongside Motown founder Berry Gordy as the 2023 "Persons Of The Year" at the Recording Academy's annual MusiCares event Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.