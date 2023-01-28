Tyson names Morris poultry division head

Tyson Foods has named a new group president of its poultry division as the Springdale-based meat giant continues to shift its top executives.

Wes Morris, who began working for Tyson in 1999 and held several posts including heading up the company's prepared foods operations before his retirement in 2017, is returning to take over the Tyson's poultry arm. He replaces David Bray, who has led the division since 2021 and is leaving the company, according to a news release.

"Wes is a recognized leader who will help position us for continued success and the future growth of our chicken segment," Donnie King, Tyson Foods president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Over about the past 30 days, Tyson Foods has named a new general counsel; seen its executive vice president, chief technology and automation officer exit the company; and named a new group president for its fresh meats segment. In late September, Tyson Foods saw Stewart Glendinning move from chief financial officer to the group president of prepared foods and John R. Tyson -- son of Tyson chairman John H. Tyson -- move into the CFO post.

-- John Magsam

Manget takes over as new Canoo CFO

Electric-vehicle maker Canoo has named Ken Manget as its new chief financial officer, the company said late Thursday.

Manget has extensive experience in the finance industry, according to a release. Manget will report to company Chief Executive Officer Tony Aquila and be responsible for capital markets, investor relations and accounting and financial reporting. Ramesh Murthy, the company's interim CFO, will continue as senior vice president, fiance and chief accounting officer.

In November of 2021, Canoo said it plans to move its headquarters to Bentonville and now has some operations there.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Magnet, 61, will earn a base salary of $490,000 along with other benefits, based on his offer of employment letter. As part of the offer, he'll receive $150,000 in moving expenses to the Dallas-Fort Worth area that he'll have to repay if his employment is terminated before his anniversary with the company.

During a conference call in November with analysts, Aquila said the company had more than $2 billion in its order pipeline for companies including Bentonville-based Walmart, Utah-based van provider Kingbee and Los Angeles-based Zeeba.

-- John Magsam

State stock index edges 0.52 lower

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 835.82, down 0.52.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.