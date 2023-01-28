Sections
News shows

January 28, 2023 at 9:53 p.m.

Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Ben Crump, attorney for the family of Tyre Nichols; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Crump; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Summer Lee, D-Pa.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Adam Smith, D-Wash.; Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

