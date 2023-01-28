GOLF

Rahm within 2 shots

Jon Rahm made an impressive charge up the leaderboard on his favorite course with a 6-under 66 on Friday, which is now moving day at Torrey Pines, to pull within two shots of leader Sam Ryder after the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world, is 18 holes away from potentially winning his third straight start and taking over at No. 1 for the first time since March 20. He began Friday at 4 under and tied for 14th, and moved into sole possession of second place after an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole that capped his second stretch of playing four holes in 5 under in two days. While Rahm heated up on a gorgeous, calm day on the municipal course overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Ryder parred his last 12 holes for a 72, missing a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th. Ryder was at 12-under 204 through 54 holes while Rahm was 10 under. Tony Finau, 12 shots back when he started his third round on the back nine, turned in 4-under 32 and then holed his approach from 138 yards on the par-4 first hole for an eagle. He shot an 8-under 64, the best round of the week on the South Course, to move into third place, four shots back.

McIlroy, Reed both at 6-under

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed produced big first-round finishes at the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday in what could lead to an intriguing showdown as the competition heads to a Monday conclusion. LIV Golf series players Richard Bland and Ian Poulter were tied atop the leaderboard at 8-under overall when second-round play was suspended Friday because of fading light. It was the second straight day of disrupted play at Emirates Golf Club. McIlroy and Reed, another LIV golfer, were in the news after some pre-tournament friction between two of golf's most high-profile players, and both completed their rounds at 6-under 66 in brief appearances on opposite ends of the course Friday. Bland started his second round with three consecutive birdies and Poulter covered his first three holes in 1 under before play was suspended.

BASEBALL

Snitker signs extension

Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker, coming off the team's fifth consecutive NL East title, signed a contract extension on Friday that runs through the 2025 season. Snitker, 67, guided the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship before the team won 101 games last season. Snitker said he is excited about the future of the Braves, who have locked up many core players to long-term deals despite losing shortstop Dansby Swanson and first baseman Freddie Freeman as free agents in back-to-back offseasons. Snitker applauded the work of General Manager Alex Anthopoulos in signing newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy and others to long-term deals.

FOOTBALL

Nielsen heads to Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons found their new defensive coordinator from an NFC South rival's coaching staff on Friday by hiring Ryan Nielsen, the former New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator. Nielsen replaces Dean Pees, 73, who retired on Jan. 9 following two seasons in charge of the defense on Coach Arthur Smith's staff. The Falcons also announced three defensive assistants will not return next season: defensive line coach Gary Emanuel, outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino and secondary coach Jon Hoke. Nielsen will be reunited with Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot, who worked 18 years with the Saints before he was hired by Atlanta in 2021.

Rams bring in LaFleur as OC

The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Rams haven't formally announced the decision to hire LaFleur, who spent the past two years with New York. The Rams wrapped up the worst season in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champion this month, fielding the worst offense in the league by total yards after losing several significant players to injury. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen then left the team to return to Kentucky, where he spent the 2021 season as the Wildcats' offensive coordinator. The Rams' previous offensive coordinator was Kevin O'Connell, who became the Minnesota Vikings' head coach shortly after the Rams' Super Bowl victory. Coach Sean McVay has called the Rams' plays throughout his tenure, and he went without a formal offensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019.

BASKETBALL

Curry, Embiid fined $25K

The NBA fined Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid $25,000 apiece Friday for actions on the court. Curry was penalized for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd late in Golden State's 122-120 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The All-Star guard was given a technical foul and ejected. Embiid's fine was for an obscene gesture midway through the third quarter of Philadelphia's home victory over Brooklyn on Wednesday night.