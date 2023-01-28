Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 28, 1923

PINE BLUFF -- The American College of Surgeons has formally recognized the Davis hospital of this city as a standardized hospital. The principal change made in the hospital in order that its rating might be raised was the installation of a system, whereby each patient, as he or she enters the hospital, will have a complete pathological examination, the results of which, with a case history, are filed in permanent records.

50 years ago

Jan. 28, 1973

• Governor Bumpers called Saturday for all Arkansans to attend church today and "to give thanks for peace and pray that it will be preserved." President Nixon proclaimed a 24-hour national day of prayer for peace and thanksgiving beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday. "This day should be a day for every citizen to vow that he will work diligently for a free, just and peaceful society," the governor said.

25 years ago

Jan. 28, 1998

PINE BLUFF -- A judge's order, expected this week, will permit the relocation of about 50 graves on the proposed site of a football stadium for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge H.A. Taylor ruled Monday that university officials can soon proceed with plans to build a new $7.5 million, 14,000-seat stadium. ... Paul Herrod of North Little Rock was one of several lawyers attending Monday's hearing. He represents 11 heirs of Jane Oliver, an emancipated slave who owned about 200 acres including the proposed site. Oliver and her husband, Walter, are buried on the property. "She was quite a lady," Herrod said of Oliver. "These were poor black sharecroppers and Mrs. Oliver saw to it they had a final resting place." Herrod said he believed the last burial at the site was in 1947. The heirs have filed a counterclaim against the university, charging that it "scraped up" top soil and "destroyed timber" as part of its cemetery survey without first obtaining a court order.

10 years ago

Jan. 28, 2013

• The state Senate passed a bill last week that would add Arkansas to a 43-state compact that waives state-specific academic requirements for the children of active-duty military members who have met similar requirements in other states. The bill to adopt the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children -- Senate Bill 15 -- next heads to the House Committee on Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs. ... The national compact was established in 2008 as an agreement between 10 states to accept the kindergarten enrollment, advanced placement status and graduation requirements of children of active-duty military members. Active-duty military members sometimes move every two to four years. ... Many bases have been closed and consolidated over the past 20 years by the Pentagon in an effort to identify inefficient facilities and cut surplus infrastructure. Gov. Mike Beebe cited the continued vulnerability of all military installations as a reason for his support of the bill at a meeting of the Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council earlier this month.