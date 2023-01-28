OTHERS SAY: Turn back the clock

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved up the doomsday threat on Tuesday.

The group--founded in part by Albert Einstein, J. Robert Oppenheimer and other pioneering scientists, who helped develop the first nuclear weapon, in the belief that they "could not remain aloof to the consequences of their work"--moved its iconic "Doomsday Clock" to 90 seconds to midnight, the closest it's been to the doomsday hour ever.

"Russia's war on Ukraine has raised profound questions about how states interact, eroding norms of international conduct that underpin successful responses to a variety of global risks," the group said.

Elsewhere, fellow despots menace the region and beyond. Iran is getting technologically closer to proliferation, and Red China is already expanding its arsenal. Even more perilous is Pyongyang, where North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has promised an "exponential" increase in nuclear weapons. Seemingly more stable states like Pakistan and India are also expanding and modernizing their nuclear capacity.

Alarmingly, the Bulletin group said, the geopolitical superpowers of the U.S., Russia and China "are now pursuing full-fledged nuclear weapons modernization programs, setting the table for a dangerous new 'third nuclear age.' Long-standing concerns about arms racing in South Asia and missile arms races in Northeast Asia complete a dismal picture that needs to be addressed."

These and other transnational threats can ideally be addressed through international institutions or direct bilateral diplomacy.

Diplomacy, however, won't be enhanced by Western capitulation to Russia's illegal, immoral invasion of Ukraine. The opposite is true; rewarding Russian aggression would only incentivize more of it, be it from the Kremlin, China regarding Taiwan or elsewhere. That should resonate as allies try to align their disparate policies on supplying tanks to help Ukraine better defend itself.

Notably, an official with the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists advocated for supplying tanks, which he rightly perceived as a way to restore the international order, imperative to avoiding doomsday.

Indeed, a further deterioration of the global order by allowing unchecked aggression would only make the world more dangerous and push the Doomsday Clock even closer to midnight. Instead, on Ukraine and other security threats, empowered international institutions backed by nations respecting the rule of law are more essential than ever to turn back the clock, however slightly, on the challenges facing an imperiled world.