PREP BASKETBALL: Fayetteville survives close call, wins third straight with 52-49 decision over Bentonville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville's boys were due to win a close game after the Bulldogs suffered their four 6A-West Conference losses by a combined 12 points.

Ornette Gaines and Xavier Brown made sure that happened Friday night.

Gaines broke a 42-42 deadlock with his three-point play midway through the fourth quarter, and Brown hit five clutch free throws in the final 22.3 seconds to guide the Bulldogs to a 52-49 victory over Bentonville at Bulldog Arena.

"One of the first things we talked about after the game was, when we were 1-4 and coming off some close, close games, just like that," Fayetteville Coach Brad Stamps said. "We just didn't make a play down the stretch. It's real easy at that point because you're feeling low to get disconnected.

"But our kids didn't. They just kept hanging in there and kept believing. We're on a three-game win streak and find a way to win a close game at home against a good team, a well-coached team. We feel good about that."

Fayetteville (14-7, 4-4) never trailed in the game, but its lead did disappear when Ma'aiki Dauda hit back-to-back buckets and tied the game at 42-42 with 4:55 remaining. It stayed that way for more than a minute before Gaines grabbed the ball in a wild scramble, then scored inside and added the free throw after he was fouled with 3:37 remaining.

Bentonville (16-4) pulled with 47-46 on Xander Collins' two free throws with 2:45 remaining, then the Tigers had two chances to take the lead. Those possessions ended with a charging foul and a missed free throws.

Brown hit one free throw with 22.3 seconds left, then he came up with the ball after the Tigers couldn't corral the rebound on his missed second free throw. He then hit hit two more with 20 seconds left to make it a 50-47 game, then he added two more to seal with win with 2.8 seconds left after Jaylen Lee hit three free throws to pull the Tigers within a point once more.

"We talked about it at halftime," Stamps said. "We told them that's a good basketball team over there that has some experience. They're going to make a run at this game. Just keep your composure, stick together and hang tough.

"We made some plays down the stretch. I just felt like we competed. It was a great high school basketball game. Every time we play Bentonville, it's just like that -- two cities and two schools that are proud of their sports programs. It shows with this turnout."

Brown finished with 16 points to lead Fayetteville, which jumped out to a 16-2 lead, while Gaines finished with 10. Lee had 16 points for Bentonville, which lost its share of first place in the 6A-West standings with the loss, while Caden Miller added 13.