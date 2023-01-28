PREP BASKETBALL: Rogers Heritage turns disappointing loss into road win at Bentonville West

CENTERTON -- Rogers Heritage's girls didn't want to turn one disappointing loss into another one.

That was part of the incentive for Heritage, which defeated Bentonville West 52-30 on Friday in 6A-West Conference action at Wolverine Arena. The win followed a 59-47 defeat to rival Rogers in its last game on Jan. 20.

Rogers Heritage didn't play on Tuesday, which provided the Lady War Eagles with even more time to prepare for a recovery.

"The loss from last week's game to this week's game shows the kids' character," Rogers Heritage Coach Josh Laymon said. "No discredit to Rogers. They played a fantastic game and we didn't play to our standard. We had a tough week of practice and the kids understood they could give more than they gave last week. They took it upon themselves to raise their level of play."

Rogers Heritage (17-4, 6-2) used balanced scoring and stout defense for the bounce back win against Bentonville West (8-13, 1-7).

Carlee Casteel led the way with 17 points, while Sophie Sarratt followed with 16. Center Ruthie McCain added 10 points for Heritage, while Ivorianna Johnson had seven to lead West.

Rogers Heritage came out strong and took control at the outset Friday night. Casteel set the pace by scoring five consecutive points on two aggressive moves the the basket. Casteel then began passing inside to McCain, a 6-3 senior center with a soft touch around the basket.

Sarrett then joined in with four three-pointers that helped produced leads of 25-14 at halftime and 39-25 after three quarters for the Lady War Eagles.

"A lot of that begins with Carlee," Laymon said. "She's an explosive player. She's good at drawing all that attention, then hitting the open man. With the ball moving around, that adds to the flow and leads to the Ruthie McCains inside and Sophie Sarratt lining it up and knocking it down from outside. That makes it fun."

Heritage forced a shot clock violation and drew a charge while jumping to a 9-2 lead. West closed to within 12-10 before Heritage responded with a three-pointer and two free throws from Sarratt.

West got to within 27-21 in the third quarter before Casteel scored five straight points, followed by another three-pointer by Sarratt to help Heritage to a 39-25 lead entering the fourth quarter.