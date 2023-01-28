PREP BKB: Har-Ber avenges loss, edges crosstown rival Springdale 42-41

SPRINGDALE -- Emotions often run a little higher when crosstown rivals clash, and that was no exception Friday night.

Springdale Har-Ber was looking to avenge an earlier loss to rival Springdale, and the Wildcats rallied to do just that 42-41 as sophomore Jaxon Conley's free-throw with 4 seconds left was the difference, helping the Wildcats to their fifth straight 6A-West Conference win on Colors Day.

"We felt like the first time we played we let one slip away over there," Har-Ber Coach Tommy Deffebaugh said. "We knew here tonight we would have the energy in our own gym. But it didn't start out like that."

Springdale, a 52-48 winner on Jan. 9, took control of Friday's game early and built an 11-point lead at 27-16 in the third quarter thanks to the offensive production of sophomore guard Courtland Muldrew, who scored a game-high 24 points.

The Bulldogs (17-5, 6-2) broke away from a 7-7 tie in the first quarter and outscored the Wildcats (15-5, 7-2) 20-9 with Muldrew accounting for most of the point production with nine, including a deep three-pointer just before the half.

"Courtland, he's just a heck of a player," Deffebaugh said. "He's the most difficult player to guard. We tried to run two guys at him, we tried to make him take the tough shots. In order to guard a really good offensive player you have to make him take tough shots. But he's still able to make tough shots. So they got a big lead on us, but we've been in that position before. We just told our guys we'd do better in the second half, we just needed to fix a few things. And we played better defensively."

Har-Ber called a timeout after Springdale took the big lead, and the Wildcats came out of the timeout and scored the next nine points to get within two. Sophomore Hayden Wood scored on a baseline drive and was fouled. Wood hit the free throw to complete the three-point play. Har-Ber struck twice more on three-pointers from Kaleb Forguson and a deep shot off the glass by Nate Kingsbury.

The game was close the rest of the way. Har-Ber did not take its first lead until the fourth quarter when Forguson knocked down another three-pointer for a 34-31 lead with 6:01 left. Springdale took its last lead at 36-34 when Muldrew drove the lane and hit a shot and was fouled. His free throw completed the three-point play.

With 1:29 left, Wood drove the baseline and hit a layup to give his team a 40-37 lead, but Wood was a little too enthusiastic after the shot and was hit with a technical foul. Muldrew hit the two free throws from the technical foul that made it a 40-39 lead, but Tevin Tate missed two free throws that could have given the Bulldogs back the lead.

"I was chirping a little bit," Wood said after the game. "I think it was a soft call, but it happens."

Har-Ber got a pair of late free throws from Conley, including the front end of a one-and-one with 4 seconds left that proved to be the difference. Muldrew's long shot at the buzzer hit the front of the rim and bounced off.

Wood scored 13 points to lead a balanced Har-Ber scoring attack. Conley and Forguson scored nine points each.

Tate finished with nine for the Bulldogs.