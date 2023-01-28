PREP BKB: Late runs helps Ozark claim 10-point win against Subiaco Academy

OZARK – Ozark used a 9-0 run in a 90-second span early in the fourth quarter to seize control of the game and defeat Subiaco Academy 57-47 in 4A-4 boys action Friday at the Hillbilly Activities Center.

The victory gives the Hillbillies (10-11, 6-5) a season split with the Trojans (7-15, 4-9) as the two teams continue to jockey for seeding position towards next month's conference tournament at Pottsville.

"I told the team that at this time of year, we are playing every game to put ourselves in a better position for the postseason," Ozark coach Brad Johnson said. "We are battling Waldron, Pottsville and Subiaco for (conference tournament) position. We are playing hard today to get where we need to be tomorrow."

Subiaco reclaimed the lead at 35-34 on a Barrett Newton basket with 7:50 left. But the Trojans went cold and did not score again for over four minutes and did not make another field goal until Newton had a layin with 1:02 left was left in the game.

Kyle Archer scored 10 points in the fourth quarter for Ozark, 6 during the early fourth-quarter spurt that gave the Hillbillies control of the game. In that 90-second span, Ozark when down one to up 8, capped by an Archer steal and layup with 5:46 left, forcing a Subiaco timeout.

"We ran a zone defense that we do not usually run but our kids adjusted well," Johnson said. "They were active, and they played hard. Good things will come when you play hard on defense."

In fact, Ozark scored 11 unanswered to take a 45-35 lead with 4:51 left on a pair of Archer free throws.

The Hillbillies sealed the game at the foul line, making 15-of-22 in the fourth quarter alone, and 21-of-31 in the game.

Landon Wright scored 13 to lead Ozark, while Archer contributed 12 and M.J. Parker added 11.

Newton scored a game-high 24 to pace the Trojans while Nik Saunders added 11.

Subiaco led 25-21 early in the third quarter, but Ozark used a 12-4 run to retake the lead at 33-27, keyed by a pair of Landon Wright 3-point jumpers.

The Trojans, though, refused to give in, going on a 8-1 spurt, 6 from Newton of its own at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth quarter to take its final lead at 35-34.