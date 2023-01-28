PREP BKB: Northside claims 6A-West road win at Rogers

ROGERS -- Fort Smith Northside may have solved its third-quarter woes.

Northside hit 10-of-13 shots and scored 24 points in the pivotal quarter to pull away for a 72-55 win over Rogers on Friday night to wrap up the first half of the 6A-West double round-robin schedule.

"That's been our worst quarter all year long," Northside Coach Eric Burnett said. "For us to come out and do that in the third quarter, I was really happy because that shows that we're making progress, that we're getting better."

Northside (13-9, 4-4) was led by a quartet of scorers in double figures.

Marco Smith had 22 points, including 13 in the first half. Denarion Whitmore scored 19 points and had nine rebounds with seven points and seven boards in the first half. Derek Shephard added 16 points and Jayvion Smith 10.

"That's our vision for us," Burnett said. "It's coming true right now. I told them that we need to be hitting on all cylinders about the middle of February. We're taking steps toward that right now."

Northside led 17-8 after a quarter, scoring the final six points before Rogers made a run to start the second quarter.

Aidan Chronister hit a 3-pointer, Braxton Lindsey converted a layup, and Graycen Cash hit a running jumper inside that had Rogers (5-14, 0-8) within, 17-15, taking advantage of a 0-for-5 start to the quarter for the Grizzlies.

Whitmore and Shepard answered for Northside with consecutive treys, and Marco Smith had a steal and a slam to push the Grizzlies back up, 25-15.

Northside increased its 32-23 halftime lead in the pivotal third quarter.

After Jayvion Smith and Rogers' Rex Krout traded 3-pointers to open the second half, Northside went on an 11-0 run.

Whitmore spurred the spurt with consecutive buckets, Marco Smith took a dish from Pum Savoy for a basket, Jayvion Smith fed Shepard for an open 3-pointer, and Whitmore capped the run with a steal and layup for a 46-26 lead with 4:40 left in the quarter.

Shepard and Jayvion Smith added 3-pointers, and Northside took a 56-38 lead into the final quarter.

"I was excited to for them just to see the ball go into the hole," Burnett said. "We're taking some baby steps, but the last two games we've taken some big steps and looking like the team that I thought we could."

Rogers closed to within, 64-48, with 4:23 left behind 3-pointers by Chronister and Cash.

Northside put the game away with a jumper from Whitmore, an basket off an offensive rebound by Marco Smith and a turnaround jumper by Whitmore for a 70-48 advantage with 2:30 left.

Krout scored 11 points, and Cash 12 for Rogers.

Rogers travels to Southside on Saturday with varsity girls tipping off at 4 p.m. and boys immediately following.

Northside is scheduled to travel to Southside on Tuesday.