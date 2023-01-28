PREP BKB: Siloam Springs boys maintain 5A-West lead

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Siloam Springs' boys remained at the top of the 5A-West Conference after a victory over Harrison on homecoming Friday night.

Dalton Newman and Nate Vachon each scored 16 points, and the Panthers gutted out a 48-45 victory over the Goblins in front of a big crowd inside the Panther Activity Center.

"Overwhelmingly proud of the way our kids played on a night when nothing was easy, and it wasn't like we shot tremendous," Siloam Springs Coach Tim Stewart said. "Really proud of the kids for finding ways to win a tight game."

Siloam Springs remained in a tie for first place with Greenbrier, which won at Greenwood on Friday.

The Panthers' homecoming win over the Goblins came down to the wire in the fourth quarter.

With the game tied at 42-43, Levi Fox scored for Siloam Springs to take a 44-42 lead, but Ryder Scribner canned a long three-pointer from the top of the key to put the Goblins back in front 45-44.

The Panthers (13-7, 5-1) took the lead for good 46-45 on a Dalton Newman basket with 30 seconds left.

A Siloam Springs double team forced a Harrison turnover with 13.8 seconds left, Nate Vachon added a pair of free throws to make it 48-45.

Harrison (14-7, 4-2) turned the ball over again and fouled Nathan Hawbaker, but he missed the front end of a one-and-one with 2.1 second left.

Harrison rebounded and the Goblins were awarded a timeout with 1 second left. Following the timeout, Harrison's Blake Shrum missed a three-pointer from near midcourt as time expired.

"[Siloam Springs is] a very, very good basketball team and they got the 'W' tonight," Harrison Coach David Stahler said. "You've got to get your head up and play on Monday."

Siloam Springs led 21-13 midway through the second quarter after going on an 8-0 run, with Vachon scoring the last six of those points.

Harrison answered with a 10-0 run to briefly take a 23-21 lead. Ryder Scribner and Kason Hilligoss each had three-pointers.

Jaxson Spence's bucket inside at the buzzer tied the game at 23-23 at halftime.

Kason Hilligoss led Harrison with 17 points, while Scribner, a freshman, had 12.

Both teams announced they have moved their Tuesday games to Monday due to potential winter weather. Siloam Springs travels to Van Buren, while Harrison hosts Russellville.