PREP BKB: Trusty scores 21 as Greenwood rolls past Greenbrier

GREENWOOD -- It was a busy night on and off the court for Greenwood junior guard Anna Trusty, but she wouldn't have had it any other way.

Trusty had a game-high 21 points to go with her five steals to help lead Greenwood to a 65-25 victory against Greenbrier in a 5A-West matchup. Right after the game, she sprinted from the locker room to get dressed up and be in the homecoming court.

"That was stressful I had to get ready," Trusty said with a laugh. "I think I probably ran faster than I did in the game to get dressed. This was a really fun night. We switched up our defense playing man instead of regular zone, so it was just a different kind of night for us."

It had been a full week since Greenwood (19-2, 6-0) had played a game because of weather, but it didn't show Friday night at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena. The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 22-12 lead after the initial quarter. A 9-0 run was key in the frame.

Trusty was a big part of getting the offense going, as she finished with a team-high eight first-quarter points. She knocked down her initial two shots of the game for an early 4-2 Greenwood edge.

"Anna is always calm on offense and defense," Greenwood Coach Clay Reeves said. "She goes through a whole game and will have a hand full of steals and points all being calm. It kind of surprises you when you look at the stats after the game. She looked for her shot, and she made them."

Trusty now in back-to-back games has hit the opening two shots providing an early spark for Greenwood.

"You just can't think of any misses you've had and just think you are going to make it each time," Trusty said of her approach. "I go in thinking it will go in, and hopefully they do."

The Lady Bulldogs closed out the second quarter strong with a 15-0 scoring stretch for a 43-17 halftime lead. All of Greenwood's points in that run came from Trusty and Mady Cartwright, who finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

"They are both talented players," Reeves said of Trusty and Cartwright. "They are both 6-0 tall, which makes them harder to stop. Their teammates did a good job getting them the ball. But if Anna and Mady aren't scoring, we know we have a lot of options. Our team takes what the other team gives us."

Greenwood used a 10-0 run to open the third quarter and take a 53-17 lead. The Lady Bulldogs held a 59-25 edge entering the final quarter.

Greenbrier was limited to just eight points in the second half while finishing with 26 turnovers in the game.

"Our kids play hard and we stress the defense first," Reeves said. "We are getting to the ball and want to hustle. Sometimes shots don't fall. But if you play defense, rebound and take care of the ball, you are always going to have a chance."

Greenbrier (4-16, 0-6) was guided by a team-high nine points each from Destry Steele and Annabeth McKenzie.

Greenwood missed one game this week because of weather and had to cancel a practice as well because of snow.

"It seems like forever since we have played, but it also feels like it was just the other day," Reeves said. "We came out and had good practices. It was good to get to play again and hopefully we can get into a regular routine of playing two games a week and are better when we can do that. We did a lot of good things. We keep working to get better."