Prospect Day recruiting tidbits, offers

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted about 70 recruits Saturday for the final Prospect Day before the recruiting dead period and there was some noteworthy news.

The dead period runs from Jan. 30 to Feb. 28.

Arkansas junior defensive end commitment Kavion Henderson made his fourth visit to his future home campus. He attended the sold-out gymnastics meet between Arkansas and LSU on Friday with his good friend, freshman cornerback Dallas Young, and other players.

Henderson, 6-3 and 238 pounds, of Leeds, Ala., called Arkansas home and referred to the players as his future teammates.

The consensus 4-star prospect said he is anxious to get back to Arkansas for another visit.

Freshman running back Raycine Guillory received an offer from Arkansas on Saturday. Guillory, 5-10 and 160, of Aledo, Texas, had offers from SMU and Texas Tech prior to his visit to Fayetteville.

He played last season at Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, Texas, where he had 125 carries for 769 yards and 9 touchdowns, and 18 receptions for 154 yards and 3 touchdowns as a freshman.

Class of 2024 defensive lineman Dion Stutts called his visit “amazing.” Stutts, 6-3 and 250, of Memphis University High School has offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Ole Miss and several others.

He is a 3-star prospect and is rated as high as the No. 13 defensive tackle in the nation. He said Arkansas is high on his list.

Class of 2026 receiver DeQuane Prevo made his first visit to Arkansas and liked it. He said the Hogs’ weight room and speaking with receivers coach Kenny Guiton were highlights.

Prevo, 5-11 and 164 of Texarkana (Texas) Liberty-Eylau has offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Houston, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Penn State and numerous others. He said he’s “going to come back soon.”

Four-star cornerback Braylon Conley, 6-0 and 172, of Humble (Texas) Atascocita left impressed with co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson after spending time with the coaches.

He has more than 20 offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan State, Colorado Arizona State, Oregon and others. Conley said the visit helped the Hogs in their pursuit of him.

Sophomore receiver Corey Simms, 6-3 and 170, of St Louis Christian Brothers received an offer from Arkansas. He had offers from Missouri and Marshall before visiting Fayetteville.

Sophomore receiver Jaden Perez had a good offer list prior to visiting Arkansas and left with one from the Hogs.

Perez, 6-1 and 170 of San Antonio Brandeis had offers from Baylor, Texas Tech, Tulane, Miami, TCU, Houston and others. He was impressed and enjoyed spending time with Guiton. The trip was his first to Fayetteville.

Junior tight end/defensive end Greydon Grimes, 6-6 and 240, of China Spring High School in Texas was impressed by Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, as well as the program's interest in players athletically and as people.

He has offers from Baylor, Texas-San Antonio, North Texas and others.

Class of 2026 linebacker Jaxon Pyatt, 6-1 and 190, of Arvada (Colo.) West plans to make a return visit soon. The Arkansas coaches and the culture impressed him.

“Had a lot of good conversations with the coaches and look forward to coming back in the very near future,” he said.

He is the son of Brad Pyatt, who played in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts, St. Louis Rams and Miami Dolphins in the early 2000s.