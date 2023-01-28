Senior shuns fouls in Lady Pats’ win

If Tyra Robinson stays out of foul trouble, there are few that can stop her or Little Rock Parkview.

That's the message Lady Patriots Coach Lahoma Howard consistently preaches to her 6-2 senior forward.

Despite Robinson sitting for nearly an entire quarter in foul trouble, Parkview defeated Sylvan Hills 55-39 Friday night in a 5A-Central Conference game at the Charles J. Ripley Arena in Little Rock.

Robinson finished with a game-high 21 points.

"We tell her all the time [that] she cannot get in foul trouble," Howard said. "... So she settled in the second half and gave us what we needed to win."

Sylvan Hills (12-4, 7-2) was searching for answers as to how to guard Robinson from the onset. The Lady Patriots (16-5, 8-1) went to her for seven of their 14 first-quarter points to take a 14-3 lead.

Robinson picked up two fouls in the first quarter, but Howard didn't flinch or consider taking her out. But with a little over five minutes remaining before halftime, Robinson was called for her third, and Howard's hand was forced.

Parkview was able to maintain a lead, but it was cut to 27-21 with Robinson on the bench for the remainder of the half.

The Lady Bears were able to cut the deficit in half thanks to the play of its backcourt duo of Jianna Morris and Jamie Smith. They combined for 11 of Sylvan Hills' 18 points in the second quarter. Morris led Sylvan Hills with 16 points, followed by Kaylayla Miller with 10.

Robinson started the third quarter and scored 10 points in it to extend Parkview's lead to 41-34.

"I thought we started out a little rocky in the beginning," Howard said. "In the second half, we talked about settling down and playing our type of basketball. And once we did, we settled in, and we locked in to be able to finish strong."

In the fourth quarter, Parkview swarmed Sylvan Hills' ball handlers to force multiple turnovers. The Lady Patriots used those to outscore the Lady Bears 14-5 in the final quarter.

"They actually stepped up and did what I asked them to do," Howard said. "So everybody was locked in a little bit better in the second half. We played harder, and we played smarter."

Robinson was followed by Breighah Bailey with eight points and Jasmine Davis with seven points.

BOYS

LR PARKVIEW 66,

SYLVAN HILLS 53

Little Rock Parkview finished the sweep of Sylvan Hills with a steady performance from wire to wire.

Nate Coley hit four three-pointers in the first half -- five overall -- and finished with 17 points.

His backcourt partner Carson Backus did most of his work driving to the rim and helping on the offensive glass. He led the Patriots (11-11, 4-3 5A-Central) with 18 points, including a put-back slam in the third quarter.

Drake Marbley and Dallas Thomas added 11 points each for the Patriots.

DaCarter Coleman led all scorers with 20 points. De'Vante West had 19 points, and Deryeus Fowlkes added 13 points for the Bears (12-9, 5-2).