Super Quiz: Fairy Tale Characters

1. He found a magic lamp.
2. An evil queen offered her a poisoned apple.
3. She was cursed to sleep for 100 years.
4. She carried a basket to her granny's house.
5. She lost a glass slipper.
6. They pushed a witch into an oven.
7. He said: "Run, run as fast as you can! You can't catch me."
8. She saved a handsome prince from drowning.
9. He traded the family cow for a handful of magic beans.
ANSWERS:
1. Aladdin
2. Snow White
3. Sleeping Beauty
4. Little Red Riding Hood
5. Cinderella
6. Hansel and Gretel
7. The Gingerbread Man
8. The Little Mermaid
9. Jack