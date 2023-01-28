Super Quiz: Fairy Tale Characters

1. He found a magic lamp.

2. An evil queen offered her a poisoned apple.

3. She was cursed to sleep for 100 years.

4. She carried a basket to her granny's house.

5. She lost a glass slipper.

6. They pushed a witch into an oven.

7. He said: "Run, run as fast as you can! You can't catch me."

8. She saved a handsome prince from drowning.

9. He traded the family cow for a handful of magic beans.

ANSWERS:

1. Aladdin

2. Snow White

3. Sleeping Beauty

4. Little Red Riding Hood

5. Cinderella

6. Hansel and Gretel

7. The Gingerbread Man

8. The Little Mermaid

9. Jack