‘The Newsroom’: More from former PB officials

This is part two of "The Newsroom," a three-part segment interviewing former City Council Members Joni Alexander and Ivan Whitfield on the direction Pine Bluff is taking.

Alexander continues her interview with the Pine Bluff Commercial editor Byron Tate with afterthoughts of an armed robbery perpetrated against her and reflections on the comments from then-Police Chief Lloyd Franklin, who said what happened to Alexander was common. As a council member at the time, the daughter of a former Pine Bluff police officer and the wife of a former county sheriff who is now county judge, Alexander said it wasn't a good response from the chief.

"Do you know how that looked across the state from different entities that nothing was said or done," said Alexander. She said that, based on what the chief said, criminals would be led to believe they could break the law with impunity in Pine Bluff.

Alexander also claims that law enforcement was warned prior to her robbery that something could happen to her or her husband, County Judge Gerald Robinson, a detail she found out about after the robbery.

The robbery and the events that followed convinced Alexander to move out of Pine Bluff, a city she loves, grew up in and invested in. Alexander also admits to feeling less important because a public statement addressing the robbery was not made by Mayor Shirley Washington -- a decision she feels was deliberate and compounded her trauma.

"I've done what this marketing with the city tells you to do. Be this middle-class person, invest back in your neighborhood, but I haven't had a return on my investment," said Alexander. "I just want the basics of what police work is."

Alexander said most of the investigation of her robbery that led to an arrest was thanks to those working on her behalf, including her husband.

Despite her past experiences, Alexander said she sees hope for Pine Bluff, especially in the Police Department where competitive pay is attracting high-quality employees. However, she said the city must acknowledge the good and the bad.

Concerning marketing of the city, Alexander said school ratings at the moment are not good and the middle class is almost nonexistent. "You look at your rent-to-own ratio, we're at like 50/50," she said. "50/50 is really dangerous."

From infrastructure concerns to people not wanting to tell people "no," Alexander said business interests and personal interests have to be separated in order for the city to progress.

Alexander has indicated that she has no interest in being mayor, but she also said that she'll never say never. Currently, Alexander said her plans involve continuing to help Pine Bluff but behind the scenes.

Ivan Whitfield, on the other hand, begins 2023 in the forefront as the president of the Pine Bluff chapter of the NAACP. The former council member shared similar sentiments as Alexander about Go Forward Pine Bluff, an institution that he has fought from day one.

"Clearly the city is in a handicapped position. It handicaps our community," said Whitfield, who represented Ward 3. "There's not another city in the state of Arkansas that citizens elect people to represent them to take care of their tax dollars and then when you go to take care of it you give 4 to 5 million dollars a year away to a private entity to do the same thing that the citizens elected you to do."

Whitfield said the difference of opinions when it comes to Go Forward Pine Bluff caused a great division among the City Council members. He also said he feels the services provided by Go Forward Pine Bluff are duplicated because the city already does much of the work that Go Forward Pine Bluff now also does, such as the demolition of condemned buildings and homes.

"It's shaky ground," he said. "They are handicapping what we do."

From the perception of the city to accusations of personal gain and insider trading, Whitfield reveals his thoughts in part three of this three-part series of "The Newsroom."

Part three will be published on Sunday.