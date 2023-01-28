Two men arrested in Conway attack

Conway police on Friday announced the arrest of two men in connection with a Jan. 8 shooting that left three people hurt, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Officers arrested Lance Gilbert, 20, on Sunday and Gabriel Lusk, 22, on Wednesday, the post stated.

Gilbert led police on a vehicle chase into another jurisdiction before he was captured with the help of Arkansas State Police troopers and Conway County deputies, police said.

The two men were wanted in connection to a shooting in the 1900 block of Keathley Drive on Jan. 8 that wounded three people. Police had not publicly released the victims' names Friday.

Both men face charges of attempted capital murder and aggravated residential burglary, both felonies, while Gilbert faces an additional felony fleeing charge.