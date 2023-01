UALR men at Tennessee Tech

WHEN 3:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Eblen Center, Cookeville, Tenn.

RECORDS UALR 6-16, 2-7 Ohio Valley Conference; Tennessee Tech 10-12, 6-3

SERIES Tennessee Tech leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;11.6;5.4

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;10.6;2.5

G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, So.;9.6;1.4

G Isaiah Palermo, 6-6, Sr.;5.6;1.3

F Ante Beljan, 6-8, Fr.;2.2;1.0

COACH Darrell Walker (57-81 in fifth season at UALR, 103-99 in seventh season overall)

Tennessee Tech

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Jaylen Sebree, 6-7, Sr.;13.5;6.9

G Jayvis Harvey, 6-5, Jr.;12.8;3.9

G Ty Perry 6-2, Sr.;10.0;2.7

G Grant Strong, 6-6, Fr.;4.5;1.8

C Nolan Causwell, 6-10, Jr.;3.7;3.2

COACH John Pelphrey (35-78 in fourth season at Tennessee Tech, 184-204 in 13th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Tenn. Tech

72.6;Points for;72.5

77.6;Points against;72.0

-2.1;Rebound margin;-1.8

+0.6;Turnover margin;+0.8

43.1;FG pct.;43.5

32.1;3-pt. pct.;35.3

71.9;FT pct.;70.9

CHALK TALK This is the second all-time meeting between UALR and Tennessee Tech -- the other came nine days ago when the Golden Eagles eked out a 77-75 win in Little Rock. ... Isaiah Palermo has made 19 straight free throws dating to Jan. 7. ... The Trojans remain winless in 13 road games this season and 15 straight since last February. ... Jaylen Sebree, Tennessee Tech's leading scorer, had 21 points against UALR in the teams' previous meeting.

-- Mitchell Gladstone