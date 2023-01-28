UALR women at Tennessee Tech

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Eblen Center, Cookeville, Tenn.

RECORDS UALR 11-9, 8-1 Ohio Valley Conference; Tennessee Tech 13-6, 7-2

SERIES UALR leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;9.2;2.7

F Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr.;9.0;2.9

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;6.8;6.7

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;5.2;6.8

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;4.5;2.4

COACH Joe Foley (388-223 in 20th season at UALR, 844-304 in 36th season overall)

Tennessee Tech

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Maaliya Owens, 5-9, Sr.;13.0;2.9

G Jada Guinn, 5-8, Sr.;10.1;4.6

F Anna Walker, 6-0, Jr.;9.5;4.5

G Reagan Grimes, 5-10, Fr.;9.1;5.9

G Reghan Hurst, 5-10, Fr.;8.6;2.7

COACH Kim Rosamond (105-93 in seventh season at Tennessee Tech and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Tenn. Tech

50.2;Points for;608.6

52.8;Points against;63.4

-4.1;Rebound margin;+2.0

+3.8;Turnover margin;+1.8

36.4;FG pct.;42.7

16.8;3-pt. pct.;31.1

62.5;FT pct.;74.6

CHALK TALK UALR took a 61-45 win over Tennessee Tech nine days ago in Little Rock. ... The Trojans are ranked ninth nationally in scoring defense, allowing 52.8 points per game. ... Conversely, UALR still sits among the among the lowest-scoring teams in the nation as the Trojans' 50.2 points per game rank 344th among 350 programs.

-- Mitchell Gladstone