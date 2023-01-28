UAM hires new offensive coordinator

MONTICELLO -- The University of Arkansas at Monticello Boll Weevil football program has announced the hiring of Tristan Speer as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Speer joins the Weevil program after a stint at Iowa Western Community College, where he served as the running backs coach for the 2022 season. During his time with the Reivers, Speer played a key role in a staff that led the team to their second junior college national championship.

UAM Athletic Director and head Coach Hud Jackson said about Speer: "We are extremely excited about Tristan joining our Weevil family. He will bring energy and excitement to the offensive side of the ball. Tristan understands the importance of culture and commitment. His leadership will be important to us having success in 2023 and beyond!"

Prior to his arrival at Iowa Western, Speer was a graduate assistant for the 2020-21 season at Delta State University, where he worked with the Statesmen's running backs. During his stretch with the Statesmen, he was pursuing his master's degree in sports management.

In 2019, Speer became an assistant coach at Highland Community College and was the running back coach. He was also a part of game planning and opponent film breakdown. On game day he was in charge of signaling plays.

He also played quarterback for two years at Highland, where he received his associate's degree in 2017.

In 2018, Speer became a student assistant at Missouri Western State University. While there, Speer helped coach the defensive backs and during games he was in charge of in-game charts and secondary alignment on top of receiving his bachelor's degree.