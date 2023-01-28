UAPB men’s capsule

Mississippi Valley State men at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Mississippi Valley State 2-20, 1-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference; UAPB 9-12, 5-3

SERIES UAPB leads 17-7

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Mississippi Valley State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Terry Collins, 6-3, Sr.;13.9;4.2

G Rayquan Brown, 6-6, Jr.;13.4;7.3

G Danny Washington, 6-0, Jr.;5.4;2.0

F Michael Barber, 6-8, Sr.;4.7;3.0

F Alvin Stredic, 6-8, Jr.;9.5;4.3

COACH George Ivory (2-20 in first season at Mississippi Valley State and 142-289 in 14th season overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Chris Grene, 6-8, Sr.;9.9;3.9

F Brahm Harris, 6-6, Sr.;5.0;4.0

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, So.;5.6;6.0

G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr.;17.0;4.9

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;13.1;4.1

COACH Solomon Bozeman (16-36 in second season at UAPB and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

MVSU;;UAPB

56.6;Points for;65.1

74.7;Points against;68.0

-4.6;Rebound margin;-1.1

-3.1;Turnover margin;0.8

38.0;FG pct.;38.7

32.9;3-pt pct.;30.0

64.9;FT pct.;71.5

CHALK TALK Today's marks George Ivory's return to Pine Bluff since resigning from UAPB in April 2021. The 57-year-old went 140-269 in 13 seasons as the Golden Lions' head coach. He was hired at his alma mater, Mississippi Valley State, in March 2022. ... UAPB has won 10 of the past 11 meetings with the Delta Devils, including four in a row. ... Shaun Doss and Kylen Milton both rank among the top 11 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in scoring for UAPB. ... Mississippi Valley State has dropped four consecutive league games and 16 of its past 17 overall. ... The Golden Lions had their season-high five-game winning streak snapped Monday in a 77-70 loss to Grambling State.

-- Erick Taylor