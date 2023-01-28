Zebras’ Crutchfield leads in Sheridan win

SHERIDAN -- Pine Bluff High School lit a spark, and the flame kept burning.

Courtney Crutchfield scored 22 points, and the 5A second-ranked Zebras survived a 3-point attack by Peyton Free and the Sheridan Yellowjackets to pick up a 43-35 win Friday night at Yellowjacket Arena.

Pine Bluff (16-6, 10-0 in 5A-South) outscored Sheridan 16-6 in the second quarter to build a 25-15 halftime lead over a team fighting to stay in state playoff contention. The Yellowjackets (14-8, 5-5) came into the game tied with White Hall for the fourth and final playoff seed out of the conference.

"It was pretty crucial because of that fact that, when we went into halftime, we did what we said we were going to do," Crutchfield said. "We executed and got the job done."

Crutchfield, a wide receiver recently offered a football scholarship to the University of Arkansas, scored 8 points in the second period. The junior threw down a breakaway dunk as Yellowjackets Coach Joe Scott earned a technical foul while arguing a reach-in foul was missed.

Scott hoped to light a fire of his own within Sheridan. Instead, the Zebras were in the midst of a 12-0 burst before Free snapped it with 1 of his 8 3-pointers. Free finished with a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds.

"Shout out to [Free] for shooting the ball and getting some good looks, but overall, we've got to go back in the gym and go back to work," Crutchfield said. He and Free were the only double-digit scorers in the game.

Searching a third straight 5A-South championship, Pine Bluff went into Friday with a 2-game lead over Lake Hamilton, a team the Zebras beat Tuesday at home. The Zebras have never won conference unbeaten under coach Billy Dixon, and he's looking for a few improvements from his team with 6 games remaining.

"I want to give [Sheridan] credit for forcing our turnovers, but a lot of our mistakes were just self-induced mistakes," Dixon said. "I told my guys, if you play with fire, you're eventually going to get burned. That's pretty much what's going to happen along the way until they refocus and not turn the ball over at critical times. "We have a lot of issues that I'm really concerned about."

Pine Bluff led by as much as 33-22 and Sheridan came within 6 points on two occasions after that. Shooting 1 for 8 in free throws came back to haunt the Yellowjackets, while the Zebras made only 11 of 20.

GIRLS

Sheridan 59, Pine Bluff 37

Also in Sheridan, Brooklyn Rowe scored 21 of her game-high 31 points in the first half, and the Lady Jackets (12-6, 9-1 in 5A-South) opened up a narrow halftime lead to rout the shorthanded Fillies (0-16, 0-10) by 22 points.

Rowe canned all 6 of the Lady Jackets' 3-point baskets, even though Pine Bluff -- which dressed out 6 players Friday -- overcame a large early deficit to tie the game at 19-all. Rowe nailed a trey to beat the first-half buzzer and give Sheridan a 29-23 halftime lead.

Kayden Porter scored 13 points and Lilly Reid had 8 for Sheridan. Paris West had 11 points and Caitlyn Darrough scored 10 for Pine Bluff, which will visit El Dorado on Tuesday.