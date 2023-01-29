12 couples get marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Jan. 10
Taylor Malachi Eatmon, 20, and Kayla Danielle Baukman, 20, both of Spiro, Okla.
Robert Paul Wade, 39, and Hannah Chloe Webb, 31, both of Fort Smith
Jan. 11
Zachary David Cantrell, 28, Greenwood, and Madison Lauren Sides, 25, Fort Smith
Zackery Taylor Brown, 24, and Amara Lynn Lowe, 24, both of Waldron
Matthew Hunter Jackson, 26, and Peggy Janelle Hammonds, 22, both of Greenwood
Jan. 12
Dakota Joe Holdridge, 28, and Jennifer Elizabeth Valenzuela, 35, both of Fort Smith
Patrick D. Murphy, 79, and Rhonda Kay Weber, 56, both of Newalla, Okla.
Jonathan A. Foster, 37, and Mironda Ann Evans, 36, both of Fort Smith
Anthony Reuben Vigil, 38, and Jamie Rodriguez, 43, both of Fort Smith
Jan. 13
Garrett Lee Wieser, 24, Greenwood, and Saidee Lynn Holmes, 22, Huntington
Preston Jermy Ray, 41, and Sasha Marie Butler, 38, both of Fort Smith
Kevin S. Andis, 43, Fort Smith, and Amy Renae Jackson, 48, Bella Vista
Hector Hugo Herrera Torres, 31, Fort Smith, and Maria D. Quezada, 28, Muskogee, Okla.