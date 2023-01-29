12 couples get marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Jan. 10

Taylor Malachi Eatmon, 20, and Kayla Danielle Baukman, 20, both of Spiro, Okla.

Robert Paul Wade, 39, and Hannah Chloe Webb, 31, both of Fort Smith

Jan. 11

Zachary David Cantrell, 28, Greenwood, and Madison Lauren Sides, 25, Fort Smith

Zackery Taylor Brown, 24, and Amara Lynn Lowe, 24, both of Waldron

Matthew Hunter Jackson, 26, and Peggy Janelle Hammonds, 22, both of Greenwood

Jan. 12

Dakota Joe Holdridge, 28, and Jennifer Elizabeth Valenzuela, 35, both of Fort Smith

Patrick D. Murphy, 79, and Rhonda Kay Weber, 56, both of Newalla, Okla.

Jonathan A. Foster, 37, and Mironda Ann Evans, 36, both of Fort Smith

Anthony Reuben Vigil, 38, and Jamie Rodriguez, 43, both of Fort Smith

Jan. 13

Garrett Lee Wieser, 24, Greenwood, and Saidee Lynn Holmes, 22, Huntington

Preston Jermy Ray, 41, and Sasha Marie Butler, 38, both of Fort Smith

Kevin S. Andis, 43, Fort Smith, and Amy Renae Jackson, 48, Bella Vista

Hector Hugo Herrera Torres, 31, Fort Smith, and Maria D. Quezada, 28, Muskogee, Okla.