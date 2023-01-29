ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: 2nd Anime Fest set at Statehouse Convention Center





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

FUN: Anime Fest

Voice actors, gaming, cosplay and fun are all part of the second Little Rock Anime Fest, Saturday and Feb. 5 at Little Rock's Statehouse Convention Center, Markham and Main streets. Guests include voice actors from "Avatar: The Last Airbender," "My Hero Academia," "Dragon Ball," "Animaniacs," "Fairy Tail," "Pinky & the Brain," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Jimmy Neutron," "Chainsaw Man" and "Borderlands." Guest Dante Basco also starred in the Steven Spielberg movie "Hook" with Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman.

In-show events include question-and-answer sessions with celebrities, panels presented by fans and professional cosplayers, costume contests and video and board-game tournaments. Vendors and artists from across the country will be on hand.

The admission price — $25 per day or $40 for the weekend in advance, $35 per day and $55 for the weekend at the door (discounts for active-duty military and veterans are available) — includes a free-to-play arcade with games ranging from Japanese rhythm machines to classics like Frogger and Mortal Kombat. Kids 10 and younger can attend free with paid adult admission. Visit littlerockanimefest.com.

AUDITIONS: Benton 'Mermaid'

Benton's Royal Players hold auditions for "Disney's The Little Mermaid," 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 25 and 2-5 p.m. Feb. 26 at Birch Tree Inc., 1502 Mary Kay Blvd., Benton. The production seeks "a diverse cast"; auditioners should be 13 years or older. Prepare 32 bars of a Disney or upbeat pop song and a one-to-two minute comedic monologue. Audition slots are five minutes long. There could be callbacks if needed the week after auditions. Production dates are June 8-18. Set up an audition time at tinyurl.com/2nm5hx32 and fill out an audition form at tinyurl.com/mr2hmn7c. For more information, email theroyalplayers@gmail.com.

ART: Pastel workshop

Little Rock artist Susan Hurst will teach a pastel workshop, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 20-21 at the Lions Club, 365 Dave Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. Enrollment is limited; cost is $125, $100 for members of the North Central Arkansas Artist League. Reserve a spot and receive a supply list by sending a check to League Treasurer Donna Buercklin, 49 Burk Lane, Greers Ferry, Ark. 72067.



