3 dead, 1 hurt in crashes on state roadways

Three people were killed and another hurt in wrecks on Arkansas roads Thursday night and early Saturday, according to preliminary fatality reports from police.

Jorgia Cole, 18, of Edgerton, Kan., was killed about 6:35 p.m. Thursday when the 2005 GMC Sierra she was a passenger in was struck from the rear by another vehicle on Interstate 49 in rural Washington County, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Cole and the driver, Stewart Sayward, 28, of Wesley, were both ejected from the vehicle. Sayward was taken to a Tulsa hospital for treatment.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time.

Eugene Spears, 43, of Pine Bluff died about 7:18 p.m. Thursday when the 2012 Chevrolet Traverse he was driving on Magnolia Street in Pine Bluff left the road and crashed into a ravine, according to a report from Pine Bluff police.

An officer investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Terry Keefe, 79, of Little Rock was fatally struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze around 6:10 a.m. Saturday while crossing Colonel Glenn Road in rural Pulaski County on foot, according to a report from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

He was taken to Baptist Medical Center for treatment but died of his injuries.

A deputy investigating the incident reported that the weather was dry but the road surface was in poor condition in the area at the time of the wreck.