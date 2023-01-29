Best-sellers

Fiction

1. HELL BENT by Leigh Bardugo. The second book in the Alex Stern series. Alex risks her future at Lethe and Yale to get Darlington out of purgatory.

2. THE HOUSE OF WOLVES by James Patterson and Mike Lupica. After her father is murdered, Jenny Wolf becomes the head of a powerful family in California.

3. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

4. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW by Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends find their partnership challenged in the world of video game design.

5. THE HOUSE IN THE PINES by Ana Reyes. Seven years after witnessing her best friend drop dead, Maya returns to her Berkshires hometown to piece together what happened.

6. DEMON COPPERHEAD by Barbara Kingsolver. A re-imagining of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield" set in the mountains of southern Appalachia.

7. THE BOYS FROM BILOXI by John Grisham. Two childhood friends follow in their fathers' footsteps, which puts them on opposite sides of the law.

8. FAIRY TALE by Stephen King. A high school kid inherits a shed that is a portal to another world where good and evil are at war.

9. WITHOUT A TRACE by Danielle Steel. Charles Vincent meets someone who ignites his passion and must decide whether to walk away from his perfect-from-the-outside life.

10. MAD HONEY by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan. After returning to her hometown, Olivia McAfee's son gets accused of killing his crush.

Nonfiction

1. SPARE by Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex details his struggles with the royal family, loss of his mother, service in the British Army and marriage to Meghan Markle.

2. THE LIGHT WE CARRY by Michelle Obama. The former first lady shares personal stories and the tools she uses to deal with difficult situations.

3. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

4. THE NAZI CONSPIRACY by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch. The story of a Nazi plot to kill President Roosevelt, Joseph Stalin and Winston Churchill.

5. AN IMMENSE WORLD by Ed Yong. The Pulitzer Prize–winning science writer explains the sensory perceptions and ways of communication used by a variety of animals.

6. FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING by Matthew Perry. The actor known for playing Chandler Bing on "Friends" shares stories from his childhood and struggles with sobriety.

7. THE REVOLUTIONARY by Stacy Schiff. The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer details Samuel Adams' contributions to the American Revolution.

8. THE MYTH OF NORMAL by Gabor Maté with Daniel Maté. The potential ways in which trauma and stress from modern-day living can affect our physical health.

9. THE SONG OF THE CELL by Siddhartha Mukherjee. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author chronicles the discovery of cells and describes how modern medicine uses them.

10. GOOD FOR A GIRL by Lauren Fleshman. The champion distance runner chronicles her journey in sports and articulates obstacles for female athletes.

Paperback fiction

1. IT STARTS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

3. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

4. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

5. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. YOU JUST NEED TO LOSE WEIGHT by Aubrey Gordon.

3. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

4. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

5. THE JANUARY 6TH REPORT by the January 6 Select Committee.

Source: The New York Times