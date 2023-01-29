Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Sunday, Jan. 29

New Hope to honor musicians

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow will hold the appreciation program for their musicians, Stanley Blair Jr. and Kalebra Blair, at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Special guests will include the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Choir of Noble Lake and the Damascus Missionary Baptist Church Choir of Grady. Everyone is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Family and friends day set

Word of Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., invites the community to its Family and Friends Day on Jan. 29. Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m. Worship service begins at 10:45 a.m. The speaker will be Word of Faith's pastor, Henry Land Jr., according to a news release.

Historical, Genealogy societies plan gathering

The Jefferson County Historical Society and the Genealogy Society will have a joint meeting at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church, 717 W. 32nd Ave. The public is invited to attend. The meeting will feature Mark Christ of Little Rock, head of adult programming for the Central Arkansas Library System, and former community outreach director for the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, according to a news release.

Underway

Applications available for USDA/1890 Scholars

The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture/1890 National Scholars Program is March 15, said Belinda Demmings, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program awards scholarships to students attending one of 19 historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. USDA/1890 National Scholars receive full tuition towards a bachelor's degree, books and the cost of room and board, Demmings said. During the summer months while in college, the students will receive an internship with a USDA agency, including employee benefits. After graduation, all USDA/1890 National Scholars are employed by their selected agency and must commit to at least one year of service to USDA for each year of financial assistance provided. Applicants must apply using the e-application form, which can be found at https://www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.

Junior Leadership spots available

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce has eight openings available for its Junior Leadership Pine Bluff Class set to begin this month. Junior Leadership Pine Bluff is for area high school juniors or sophomores looking to gain leadership experience. The program works to identify, inform and motivate young leaders who aspire to make a difference in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline or Jamal Gordon at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110, or for an application visit https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/06f5a524-9780-4cdd-ba32-62c2272bff84.pdf?rdr=true.

WH softball registration open

White Hall Softball League registration is open until March 5 online at https://whitehallsoftball.sportngin.com/register/form/115952577. In person registration is available from 1-4 p.m. March 5 at the White Hal Softball Fields, a spokesman said. The fee is $125 per player. T-Ball, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U/16U divisions are available.

Free tax assistance set

Free tax preparation is being held by appointment from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. A Super Saturday tax service will also be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 28. The tax preparation is provided through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration (PBICVR) and the United Way of Southeast Arkansas began offering this service in January, according to a news release. To make an appointment or for details, call (870) 730-1131.

Monday, Jan. 30

PB boards to meet

The Public Facilities Board and the Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will meet at 11 a.m. Monday. Details: Joseph McCorvey, Pine Bluff Convention Center director, or Kristy Wiley, at the center, (870) 536-7600.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Food program extends deadline

The application deadline for the Future of Food: Opportunities and Careers for Undergraduate Students (F2OCUS) Fellowship Program has been extended to Jan. 31. Opening the realms of possibility in food science is a factor behind the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station's new program. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 31 for the paid, summer program open to undergraduates in degree programs that can be complementary to food science like physics, biology, chemistry, animal science, consumer sciences, psychology and agricultural studies like horticulture. For more information and to apply, students should visit the F2OCUS Program website at https://future-food-reeu.uada.edu/.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 31

Grand Prairie sets arts events

The 67th Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts 2023 will hold its Photography and Decorative Arts exhibits for adults and youth at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. Exhibit dates are Jan. 26-Feb. 23 and a reception will be held Jan. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Entries may be picked up Feb. 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Decorative Arts entries are to be delivered to the arts center on March 10 from noon to 5 p.m. and March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Decorative Arts Exhibit will be at the center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays March 17-19 and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The awards reception and presentation will be March 19 at 3 p.m., according to the news release. To register or for details visit www.grandprairiearts.com or email artscenter001@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1

Foundation scholarships available

Beginning Feb. 1, Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation will accept applications for scholarships from high school seniors in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. The deadline to apply is March 15. These scholarships are for local students pursuing higher education at two- or four-year colleges or universities, vocational schools or technical training programs. Details: www.arcf.org/scholarships or Lawrence Fikes, executive director of Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, at pinebluffarea@arcf.org or (870) 850-7934.

Through Wednesday, Feb. 1

NAACP sets ACT-SO deadline

The Pine Bluff Branch NAACP is accepting applications for the 2022-23 Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technology, Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) Program. ACT-SO is designed to support the academic achievements of African-American high school students. The completed form is due by Feb. 1, 2023, and should be submitted to Maryann Lee, 212 W. Barraque St., Pine Bluff, AR, 71601. Students win monetary prizes for first, second and third place in local competitions. First place winners receive an opportunity to participate at the national competition scheduled for July in Boston, Mass. Details: Maryann Lee, chair, (870) 718-5330 or mizmaryann@gmail.com. The application is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/585454b8001/a14271de-8fa0-4a25-9fd9-45d64d950458.pdf?rdr=true.

Thursday, Feb. 2

SEA concert set at UAM

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will present "Deliver Us!" by Ballet Magnificat! at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at the University of Arkansas at Monticello Fine Arts Center. The performance tells the story of Moses through dance, according to a news release. "The show presents the story of the enslaved Jewish people, who cry out for help as they toil under the blazing Egyptian sun. One man, Moses, emerges as a challenger to the pharaoh and leads the people to freedom," according to the release. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for veterans and $15 for children 12 and under. They can be purchased at the door, by calling the concert association office at (870) 460-1888, or online at searkconcert.org.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will continue its "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St., on Feb. 4 with Arkadelics.The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Ceramics with Jennifer Solano set at ASC

Ages 18 and older are invited to participate in a hands-on ceramics workshop with artist Jennifer Solano from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at The ARTSpace on Main, a facility of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The cost is $160 for ASC members and $180 for nonmembers. Class size is limited to six participants. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes, call (870) 536-3375, or visit in person. Details: Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org.

Through Saturday, Feb. 4

Midst: Artwork by Nick Hobbs set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the exhibit "Midst: Artwork by Nick Hobbs" through Feb. 4, 2023. "Hobbs' current practice is defined by small, highly detailed graphite drawings that interweave the everyday and the sublime in curated juxtapositions. He has been involved with amateur astronomy for over a decade, and it influences everything he does," according to a news release. Details: nickhobbs.art.

Monday, Feb. 6

SEARK Family Night set

Southeast Arkansas College will host Family Night from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 6. The event will be held in SEARK's Technical Studies Building, 1734 S. Hazel St., according to a news release. The event will include information on programs and career options. Refreshments will be provided. Details: (870) 850-4888.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Neighbor to Neighbor sets soup fundraiser

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., will hold its annual Souper Bowl Soup Sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9. Participants may buy soups, chowders, and chilis made by area chefs. Cash or credit cards will be accepted, according to a news release. This year, the soup sale will be held at Neighbor to Neighbor due to a scheduling conflict at First United Methodist Church, according to the release. Details: Pat Tate, executive director, Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 9

Dance on Main with Gia Turner set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Dance on Main with choreographer Gia Turner at The ARTSpace on Main on Feb. 9 and March 9, according to the news release. "This beginner-friendly class will cover the fundamentals of stretching, dance terminology and technique. A different style will be taught each week: Hip-hop, jazz and contemporary," according to the news release. The Pine Bluff native was captain of the Watson Chapel Steppers and UAPB M4 Golden Girls and coached Watson Chapel's Golden Motion Dance-Line. The cost of the dance class is pay-what-you-can, with $15 recommended. The session is for ages 16 years or older. To register, visit asc701.org/dance or call (870) 536-3375. Details: Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

Through Thursday, Feb. 9

ASC sets UAPB Spring Senior Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 2023 Spring Senior Exhibition from Jan. 10 through Feb. 9 at The ARTSpace on Main. The community is invited to view the exhibition. There will be a closing reception open to the public from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 9. Gallery admission is free.

Friday, Feb. 10

Alphas plan Valentine's fundraiser

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Valentine's Scholarship Fundraiser will be held at 7:06 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The theme is "All Black Affair with A Touch of Gold" and the attire is formal. Tickets are $40 per person. Levels of sponsorship are Jewel, Yellow Rose, Old Gold and Black. The deadline for payment is Feb. 3, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The event is being presented by the Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha in conjunction with the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, according to a news release from Stuff in The Bluff.com. Details: Arzo Knox, (501) 351-7336.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Women's group slates luncheon

The Christian Women's Connection Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speaker will be Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington. The feature is Ellon Taylor of Pine Bluff and the devotional will be "Jesus and Women," according to a news release. The luncheon costs $16 and includes the meal, tax and gratuity. Everyone is invited to attend, however participants must have a three day advanced reservation by calling Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302.

Through Saturday, Feb. 18

UAMS career programs at LR, Pine Bluff seek applicants

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is accepting applications for Health Career University, programs for students interested in pursuing careers in health care or research. The application deadline is Feb. 18 for Health Career University programs in Little Rock and Pine Bluff, according to a news release. The project provides high school and undergraduate students from underrepresented minority groups with exposure to health careers and assistance getting into medical school. Most of the programs offer stipends to students who participate. To see the program requirements and apply, visit https://ddei.uams.edu/outreach-programs/health-career-u/. Those interested in receiving more information can email healthcareerU@uams.edu.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 18

TOPPS to hold sewing class

TOPPS will host the Goldman Project, a sewing class for ages 13-18. The class will be limited to 20 students. The participants will be taught sewing skills by a master seamstress, Christine Hopkins, according to a news release. The class is free and will be held at TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, on Saturdays, Jan. 28, Feb. 18, and Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The student will complete the assigned project along with a garment. To enroll students, parents must call the TOPPS office (870-850-6011) Monday through Friday between 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Through Friday, Feb. 24

Taylor exhibit addresses racism, prophecy

An exhibition at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas showcases the work of noted Memphis-based artist Madai Taylor. "An Elegy to America in Black and White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor" features 18 pieces. Taylor's exhibition addresses racism, and prophecy. The exhibition will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Feb. 24.

Friday, March 3

Agri Hall of Fame members to be inducted

Five new members will be inducted into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame at 11:30 a.m. March 3 at the Little Rock Convention Center. Inductees include veteran cotton farmer and industry leader Steve Stevens of Tillar; Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator and philanthropist Ellis Bell of Forrest City; Arkansas State University professor of agricultural economics Bert Greenwalt of Jonesboro; innovative rice farmer Chris Isbell of Humnoke; and the late Jessie (J.D.) Vaught of Horatio, a pioneer in contract livestock production, according to a news release. Luncheon tickets are $80 each and available by calling (501) 228-1609 or emailing aghalloffame@arfb.com. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.arkansasaghalloffame.org/pages/induction-luncheon/. Details: www.arfb.com.

Through Friday, March 3

Zeta Phi Beta offers scholarships

Epsilon Zeta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. will provide a $1,000 scholarship ($500 each semester) to a young woman enrolled at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a $500 scholarship ($250 each semester) to a young woman enrolled at Southeast Arkansas College. An applicant must have a 3.0 grade point average. The application, an official transcript, and letters of recommendation on the letter writer's official letterhead, may be emailed to epilonzz.pb@gmail.com or mailed to P.O. Box 1161, Pine Bluff, AR 71613, by March 3, 2023, according to a news release. For scholarship details or for an application, email Mary Liddell, second vice president, at marylddll@yahoo.com or call (870) 643-2383.

Saturday, March 11

SEARK announces gala

Southeast Arkansas College will host the Sock Hop OVERSET FOLLOWS:fundraising gala March 11 at Seabrook, 6808 S. Hazel St., a SEARK college and community recreation center. The VIP reception is from 6-7 p.m. and the gala from 7-11 p.m., according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Beginning Tuesday, March 28

Skilled technical career event set

Be Pro Be Proud will host its Draft Day, an event designed to match employers with high school seniors across Arkansas. In the region, Draft Day Arkansas will be held at the Grand Prairie Center at Stuttgart March 28-30, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. The purpose of Draft Day is to coordinate engagement and interview opportunities between companies and graduating seniors whose interest and experience match hiring needs. Details: https://beprobeproud.wufoo.com/forms/employerpartner-participation/?blm_aid=202754.

Through Monday, May 15

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.