Equity event

The 2023 Advancing Equity Awards were held in conjunction with the first Racial Healing Certification Convocation on Jan. 19, at the Clinton Presidential Center.

The event was planned in commemoration of the National Day of Racial Healing, which was established by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation for observation on the Tuesday following Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The day is meant to serve as a time of contemplation on shared values and planning for how to heal from the effects of racism.

Alandra Washington, vice president for transformation and organizational effectiveness with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, headquartered in Battle Creek, Mich., was the convocation speaker.

Guests were welcomed by Charlotte Williams, executive director of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service's Center on Community Philanthropy, and by Dean Victoria DeFrancesco Soto. Stephanie Streett, executive director of the Clinton Foundation, and Jay Barth, director of the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, also greeted the crowd.

The Women's Foundation of Arkansas received the 2023 Advancing Equity Award.

Receiving certificates for completing education and training in racial healing strategies were David Biemesderfer, president and chief executive officer of the United Philanthropy Forum; Aaron Dorfman, president and CEO of the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy; Deborah Ellwood, president and CEO of the Maine Community Foundation; Satonya Fair, president and CEO of PEAK Grantmaking; Mizmun Kusairi, vice president of planning at Candid; Traci Slater-Rigaud, director of member engagement and partnerships for the United Philanthropy Forum; Jim Taylor, chief equity officer with the Urban Institute; Marcus Walton, president and CEO of Grantmakers for Effective Organizations; and Zohra Zori, vice president of networks at Candid.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh