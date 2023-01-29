Sections
ROARING ’20S

Flapper fundraiser

Hamp Williams holds charitable Prohibition event for Junior Auxiliary by Cary Jenkins | Today at 3:15 a.m.
Dr. Rheo Morris and Shelbi Carpenter at Prohibition on 1/21/2023 at the Hamp Williams Building, Hot Springs (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)


HOT SPRINGS -- Fashionable flappers, dapper men and possible gangsters and their molls were among the guests at Prohibition on Jan. 21. The event held at the Hamp Williams building is a fundraiser for the Junior Auxiliary of Hot Springs.


The event gives guests a chance to dress in 1920s attire while enjoying a speakeasy atmosphere with cocktails and charitable gambling. Guests enjoyed music by jazz singer Sylvia Stems and a buffet of foods from Hot Springs restaurants. Each guest received $300 in charity gaming chips to play a variety of casino-style games for a chance to win prizes.

Money raised by the Junior Auxiliary will go toward supporting the children of Garland County through a variety of programs.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



