FSLT starts season with lessons from kindergarten





Everything Shannon Stoddard needed to know, she learned on Fort Smith stages -- and perhaps the most valuable lessons were that musical theater combined all of her passions -- singing, dancing and acting -- and that directing was even better, because she could help create the story that was being told on stage.

All these years later, Stoddard is sharing life lessons on the Fort Smith Little Theatre stage in the production she's directing to kick off Season 76. Titled "All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten," it's based on the best-selling book by Robert Fulghum. Barry Law is music director.

"I think we have come through such a dark time during the pandemic that people are more interested in seeing lighthearted things at the moment," says Stoddard, who teaches music at Immaculate Conception Elementary School. "We've had enough of doom and gloom over the past several years. It's nice to take a break from the outside world and enjoy some happier moments. This show is a nice balance of those silly, funny moments on stage that will make people laugh as well as many really deep, meaningful moments that will touch the hearts of audience members."

Stoddard, who returned to Fort Smith after earning a master's degree in educational theater at New York University, pitched "All I Really Need to Know" for the 2023 FSLT season.

"I love that it features an ensemble cast rather than star performers, and it has so much room to be creative with," she enthuses. "I've been a teacher for the past 13 years, and one of the things I've always encouraged my students [to do] is to be themselves and to embrace their quirks. It's easier for kids because they have zero inhibitions until they get a bit older -- and I've learned that if you encourage the idea of being yourself at the younger ages, then they grow up feeling less inhibited.

"It's taken some coaxing to convince my adult actors to embrace their quirks and not be afraid to be silly on this stage," she adds. "In the end, it's been a really fun rehearsal process, and I've loved working with these actors and watching them build these characters and have so much fun on stage!"





Brad Nance of Muldrow, Okla., is one of those actors, who in turn plays "an awkward little boy, a curmudgeonly coot, a middle-aged father, and a modern philosopher" in the series of vignettes. His first role was in "Once Upon a Mattress" at Shawnee Mission East High School in Kansas City.

"I started as a patron of FSLT, and in recent years, have been able to afford the time to dedicate to performing," he says. "I enjoy the family and camaraderie. People from all walks of life from doctors, lawyers and merchants to gypsies, tramps, and thieves meet here to work towards a common goal. Economic and social classes take a back seat to the theater experience.

"The moral of this performance is in the title," Nance adds. "We learn the basics of human interaction and community in our earliest years, and the bulk of our subsequent experiences are, more or less, variations of those lessons."

"The overall theme of the show is to reflect your own unique light into the world uninhibited -- like you did when you were young and nothing seemed impossible," adds assistant director Meredith Rice. "We each have a unique light that, when shone/reflected, can bring brightness to the dark places/times of life. I hope this show causes people to reflect on how they are living out their own life and the impact their approach on life has on themselves and others."

"I want audience members to leave thinking that they should also let their light reflect into the world," says Stoddard. "Life is short, and we have to live each moment of it to its fullest!"

FAQ

'All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten'

WHEN -- 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9-11 and 15-18 with a 2 p.m. matinee Feb. 12 and a special Valentine's performance Feb. 14

WHERE -- Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St.

COST -- $20 opening night and Valentine's Day; $12 all other performances

INFO -- fslt.org or 783-2966

The first vignettes in Fort Smith Little Theatre’s “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” are playing games and putting on a school play. Other scenes are typical of teen years — like being grossed out by the gunk in the kitchen sink — and some present adults dealing with hopes, dreams, illness, loss, or looking back at the sandbox code of ethics. Making up the cast are Sharla Cameron (back row from left), Wesley Fox, Eric Wells, Nancy Blochberger, Nicole Bostick, JJ Bishop and Mary Beth McAlvain; middle row is Charlotte Scott and Shanna Prater; and bottom row is Gary Cameron and Brad Nance. (Courtesy Photo/FSLT)







FAQ

‘All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten’

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9-11 and 15-18 with a 2 p.m. matinee Feb. 12 and a special Valentine’s performance Feb. 14

WHERE — Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St.

COST — $20 opening night and Valentine’s Day; $12 all other performances

INFO — fslt.org or 783-2966







