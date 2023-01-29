Future Hog DE Henderson feels at home on Hill

FAYETTEVILLE — Kavion Henderson, a defensive end who is committed to Arkansas, made his fourth visit to his future school this weekend.

He arrived Friday and was able to attend the sold-out Arkansas-LSU gymnastics meet at Barnhill Arena.

“The visit was great,” Henderson said. “I was there with the football players, my future teammates. I was there bonding. It was just great being around them — a brotherhood.”

Henderson, 6-3 and 238 pounds, of Leeds, Ala., chose the Razorbacks over more than 40 scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Southern Cal and other schools.

He was able to hang out with his good friend, Arkansas freshman cornerback Dallas Young, who recently enrolled.

“It was great seeing how he matured, how he fits right in,” Henderson said. “I’m just proud of him, so I can’t wait to join him. He was just telling me how he’s planned out his classes and he goes to practice.”

ESPN rates Henderson a 4-star recruit, the No. 12 defensive end and No. 51 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

Henderson, who made the first three trips to Fayetteville with Young, said he is at home in the city.

“It just feels like my other home when I come here,” he said. “Hopefully I can get back here as quickly as possible.”

He is no stranger to Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams after being recruited by Williams at Central Florida.

“He’s a great coach,” Henderson said. “He’s energetic. He has a lot of energy. I like guys like that. I feel like they can make an impact on the program.”

He made the trip with his trainer and a teammate, junior defensive end Chris Burge, who has an offer from Alabama-Birmingham.

Henderson’s relationship with Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams has been strong, and the visit continued that feeling.

“He was sorry I had to leave,” Henderson said. “I think he and I bonded great. I think we all had a great time.

“I think Coach Adams is a great dude, cool coach.”