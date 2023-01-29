FYI Calendar: Author talk with Anita Paddock today ay FSPL

Jan. 29 (Sunday)

Author Talk -- And book signing with Anita Paddock, author of "Blind Rage," "Closing Time," "Cold Blooded" and the new "Killing Spree," 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free; books will be sold. 783-0229 or fortsmithlibrary.org.

Guided Tour -- "Pablo Picasso," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

__

Jan. 30 (Monday)

Life Drawing -- 1-3 p.m. Mondays with Jan Graham-McMillen, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

Stringed Instrument Lessons -- 3 p.m., Alma Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

Handbuilding on Mondays -- Make a Valentine's luminary, 5-7 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $27. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

__

Jan. 31 (Tuesday)

Social Dancing -- With T.K. Rakoski, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $15. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

__

Feb. 1 (Wednesday)

Make a Valentine Craft -- Through Feb. 14, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist of the Month -- Book fold art by Heather Bryant, through Feb. 28, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Dewey's Cafe Artist of the Month -- Photographer Will Henson, through Feb. 28, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Season Ticket -- Pick up your featured spice blend and recipe at Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Wednesday Night Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

__

Feb. 2 (Thursday)

Open Painting Session -- With Jeanette Foreman, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

Drop In and Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Life Drawing -- With Jan Graham-McMillen, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

__

Feb. 3 (Friday)

Black History Movie Matinee -- "The Learning Tree," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

Feb. 4 (Saturday)

Take & Make Kit -- Book Page Heart Garland, all day, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

RAM Saturday -- Make-and-take art projects, 12-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com