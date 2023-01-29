FYI Calendar: ‘Fashioning America’ ends at Crystal Bridges, new art at Bentonville bank

Jan. 29 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- With Good Medicine, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk -- And book signing with Anita Paddock, author of "Blind Rage," "Closing Time," "Cold Blooded" and the new "Killing Spree," 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free; books will be sold. 783-0229 or fortsmithlibrary.org.

Eagle Watch Tour -- 3 p.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $7.50-$15. Registration and pre-payment are required by calling 789-5000.

Jan. 30 (Monday)

"Fashioning America" -- American fashion history through some recognizable names -- Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss -- but more so through "little-known fashion heroes," ends Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Intro to Beekeeping I and II -- 6-9 p.m. Jan 30 & Feb 6, Don Tyson Center for Agricultural Sciences, 1371 W Altheimer Drive in Fayetteville. Free and open to the public. Hosted by NWA Beekeepers Association. NWABeekeepers.com.

Jan. 31 (Tuesday)

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30-6:45 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Feb. 1 (Wednesday)

Gentle Flow Yoga -- 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Perejil" -- Part installation, part performance by Jonathan Gonzalez, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily through Feb. 12, Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Under the Covers Book Club -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club -- 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Young at Heart Book Club -- "Beasts of Prey" by Ayana Gray, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "Furious Hours" by Casey Cep, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Homegrown Tales -- An evening of music and storytelling with Gina Gallina, Sandra Spotts and Zeek Taylor, 6 p.m., Brews, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. Music will be provided by Pat Ryan Key. Free. Email zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Feb. 2 (Thursday)

Chapter Chicks Woman's Book Club -- 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Scribblers & Scribes -- A club for writers, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 p.m. Feb. 2-3, Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Texture, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Feb. 3 (Friday)

BPL In the Community -- Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation -- With Jonathan Gonzalez, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass -- Monotype Printing, 6-8 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Off The Walls -- Dance in the Museum, 6, 6:45 & 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3; 1, 1:45 & 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Lecture -- With Jonathan Gonzalez, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Feb. 4 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- African Folk Tales by Bright Star Theatre, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RPM Spinners -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sew Simple -- Heart-themed mug rug, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Craft Around the World -- France, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Outdoor Guide Mix & Mingle -- 10:30 a.m., Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

No-Grout Valentines -- With Stevie Stevens, 1-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $60. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Feb. 5 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- With Zane Jeffrey, 1 p.m., Terra Studios near Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Black Folks -- A painting workshop with Shay Holloway, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

On Show

Museum of Native American History -- is changing its hours to 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday beginning Jan. 31. The museum will be open for group tours and school field trips from 9 to 11 a.m., by reservation only. 273-2456 or email info@monah.us.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, extended through Feb. 28, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Entre/Between" -- Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

"In The Making" -- A new, interactive exhibition designed to highlight the creative processes involved in turning inspiration into real objects, along with many of the messy steps, experiments, mistakes and lessons learned along the way, through May 2023, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $11. amazeum.org.

"From Portraits to Polaroids" -- The evolution of photography through the lens of Northwest Arkansas, through July 8, Rogers Historical Museum, corner of Second and Cherry in the Rogers Historic District. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Artists’ Reception — For Karen Robins, Derek Scott, Ashley Lewis and Joseph Pauter, 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 2, Bentonville Branch of the First National Bank of NWA, 402 S.W. “A” St. Art may be viewed 24 hours a day through the bank’s storefront windows through mid-April. Free. Email art director Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.



