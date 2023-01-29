Girls rankings

GIRLS
OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD
1. North Little Rock;6A-Central;20-3
COMMENT Fimple won't allow Lady Charging Wildcats to overlook Central.
2. Conway;6A-Central;19-5
COMMENT Friday can't get here fast enough, barring a Southwest upset.
3. Greenwood;5A-West;19-2
COMMENT Another week, another round of double-digit wins for Greenwood.
4. Cabot;6A-Central;18-3
COMMENT That Conway-NLR combination has been tough hurdle to clear.
5. Nashville;4A-7;18-3
COMMENT Defense has equaled annihilation in the 4A-7 for these ladies.
6. West Memphis;5A-East;19-3
COMMENT Lady Blue Devils have started to pick things up more and more.
7. Farmington;4A-1;23-1
COMMENT Lawrence had four points Friday, and Farmington still won by 45.
8. Morrilton;4A-4;21-3
COMMENT This is quite possibly the most dangerous team in all of Class 4A.
9. Bentonville;6A-West;17-5
COMMENT Nothing flashy about the Lady Tigers, they just know how to win.
10. Fort Smith Northside;6A-West;16-3
COMMENT Lady Bears will play three of their next four in enemy territory.
CLASS 6A
TEAM;RECORD
1. North Little Rock;20-3
2. Conway;19-5
3. Cabot;18-3
4. Bentonville;17-5
5. Fort Smith Northside;16-3
6. Rogers Heritage;17-4
CLASS 5A
TEAM;RECORD
1. Greenwood;19-2
2. West Memphis;19-3
3. Benton;16-3
4. Little Rock Parkview;16-5
5. Nettleton;17-3
6. Vilonia;17-4
CLASS 4A
TEAM;RECORD
1. Nashville;18-3
2. Farmington;23-1
3. Morrilton;21-3
4. Clinton;17-6
5. Star City;21-2
6. Southside Batesville;19-3
CLASS 3A
TEAM;RECORD
1. Salem;19-3
2. Lamar;18-2
3. Bergman;23-4
4. Melbourne;14-6
5. Episcopal Collegiate;18-3
6. Helena;19-2
CLASS 2A
TEAM;RECORD
1. Mount Vernon-Enola;29-3
2. Conway Christian;20-5
3. Bigelow;17-5
4. Hector;14-4
5. Mansfield;17-3
6. Riverside;22-7
CLASS 1A
TEAM;RECORD
1. Mammoth Spring;27-3
2. Norfork;21-5
3. Nemo Vista;15-6
4. Wonderview;17-7
5. Dermott;21-6
6. Taylor;16-4