Girls rankings

GIRLS

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD

1. North Little Rock;6A-Central;20-3

COMMENT Fimple won't allow Lady Charging Wildcats to overlook Central.

2. Conway;6A-Central;19-5

COMMENT Friday can't get here fast enough, barring a Southwest upset.

3. Greenwood;5A-West;19-2

COMMENT Another week, another round of double-digit wins for Greenwood.

4. Cabot;6A-Central;18-3

COMMENT That Conway-NLR combination has been tough hurdle to clear.

5. Nashville;4A-7;18-3

COMMENT Defense has equaled annihilation in the 4A-7 for these ladies.

6. West Memphis;5A-East;19-3

COMMENT Lady Blue Devils have started to pick things up more and more.

7. Farmington;4A-1;23-1

COMMENT Lawrence had four points Friday, and Farmington still won by 45.

8. Morrilton;4A-4;21-3

COMMENT This is quite possibly the most dangerous team in all of Class 4A.

9. Bentonville;6A-West;17-5

COMMENT Nothing flashy about the Lady Tigers, they just know how to win.

10. Fort Smith Northside;6A-West;16-3

COMMENT Lady Bears will play three of their next four in enemy territory.

CLASS 6A

TEAM;RECORD

1. North Little Rock;20-3

2. Conway;19-5

3. Cabot;18-3

4. Bentonville;17-5

5. Fort Smith Northside;16-3

6. Rogers Heritage;17-4

CLASS 5A

TEAM;RECORD

1. Greenwood;19-2

2. West Memphis;19-3

3. Benton;16-3

4. Little Rock Parkview;16-5

5. Nettleton;17-3

6. Vilonia;17-4

CLASS 4A

TEAM;RECORD

1. Nashville;18-3

2. Farmington;23-1

3. Morrilton;21-3

4. Clinton;17-6

5. Star City;21-2

6. Southside Batesville;19-3

CLASS 3A

TEAM;RECORD

1. Salem;19-3

2. Lamar;18-2

3. Bergman;23-4

4. Melbourne;14-6

5. Episcopal Collegiate;18-3

6. Helena;19-2

CLASS 2A

TEAM;RECORD

1. Mount Vernon-Enola;29-3

2. Conway Christian;20-5

3. Bigelow;17-5

4. Hector;14-4

5. Mansfield;17-3

6. Riverside;22-7

CLASS 1A

TEAM;RECORD

1. Mammoth Spring;27-3

2. Norfork;21-5

3. Nemo Vista;15-6

4. Wonderview;17-7

5. Dermott;21-6

6. Taylor;16-4