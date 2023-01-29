Helen Spradling HathawaySteven John Hanley Jr.

Helen Spradling Hathaway and Steven John Hanley Jr. exchanged marriage vows at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic Church. Officiating were the Rev. John Marconi and Deacon John Hall.

Parents of the bride are Laura Jean and Jeffrey Hathaway of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Phyllis and the late Dr. Alvro Camacho of Memphis, James Hathaway Jr. and the late Beverly Jackson McCain, both of Little Rock.

Kristina and Steven John Hanley of St. Louis are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of the late Beverly and David Hanley of Waukesha, Wis., and the late Susan and Richard Carlson of Cedarburg, Wis.

The church doors were hung with boxwood wreaths and the altar held arrangements of magnolia, roses, spray roses, snapdragons and hypericum berries in shades of ivory, white, blush and peach. Music was by cellist Brie Anwar, violinist Nick Sungenis, soloist Susej Thompson and organist Steven Shook.

The bride, given in marriage by her parents, wore a strapless fit-and-flare gown of Mikado silk with a long-sleeve jacket of Chantilly lace. Her veil was cathedral-length with horse-hair trim and had a blusher. She carried a bouquet of white roses, peach stock, smilax, seeded eucalyptus and hypericum berries.

Mary Grace Hathaway Meyers of Washington was her sister's matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Mary Claire Dowden of Little Rock; Mary Margaret Frank of Washington, cousin of the bride; Emily Rose Garden of Houston; Sarah Elizabeth Hanley of Fayetteville, sister of the groom; Susan Margaret Hanley, sister of the groom, and Kathryn Anderson Travis, both of St. Louis; Madeleine Eleanor Landon of Los Angeles; and Jeanne Frances O'Rourke of New York. They wore deep cobalt evening gowns in various styles and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Helen Ann Brantley of Little Rock, goddaughter of the bride, was a flower girl.

Serving as the groom's honor attendants were his brothers, Joseph William Hanley of Columbus, Ohio, and William Watson Hanley of Jacksonville, Fla. Groomsmen were John Michael Chereson of Denver; David Ethan Clendening of Seattle; William Harris Ferguson and Michael Kowal Garvin, both of New York; Andrew James Fogarty of Hanover, N.H.; David Jackson Hathaway of Little Rock, brother of the bride; Richard Andrew Meyers of Washington; and John Gregory Porter Jr. of Denver.

A reception was held at the Country Club of Little Rock. Guest tables held arrangements of wedding flowers with seasonal fruits and sage green taper candles. Columns with gold urns were filled with white hydrangeas, peach stock and magnolia surrounded the dance floor. Music was by the Atlanta All-Stars.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in economics and Spanish from the University of Notre Dame and is a senior consultant at Deloitte.

The bridegroom is a cum laude graduate of the university with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He is a product growth analyst at Meta.

The couple will live in New York after a safari in South Africa and Mozambique.