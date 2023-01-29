



Happy birthday (Jan. 29): Love and kindness are all around you in abundance this year, lending just what you need to go bravely into a new project. You're full of ideas and able to organize them better than you ever have. Seek the company of talented people. Emotional riches come to you as you extend your network.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's not every day you get to come first, but that's what will happen. You'll get the best seat, and it's as though the whole show is just for you. It's simply your turn to have your wishes honored, and you should take it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In some ways you expect to be lucky. You've done the work and you know the opportunities are out there, so it's just a matter of time before you meet up with your destiny. Keep making your pitches. A prime connection is coming.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You love all kinds of problems today, especially the tricky psychological ones that money can't solve. You're so good at working them! Today's solution requires creativity, of which you'll have plenty.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Wanting, like so many other things in life, is best done in moderation. Sometimes you can't control what you want, but you can change your environment and eliminate the cues that keep you thinking about it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You see the minor slights or obstacles as par for the course — the kind of insignificant anomalies that everyone experiences from time to time. You brush them off, as you should, and open your arms for an embrace of the good stuff.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Some say you can't be successful until you pay your dues, but put that idea out of your head for now. You don't yet know what the "dues" entail, so you won't know when you're paying them. You may as well just enjoy your work.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You could tell the story of one event in hundreds of different ways depending on what you focus on. What way will empower you and help you get the resources you'll need for the next story?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You have good relationships, but that doesn't mean they can't be better. Even when conflicted in your dealings, it will be a positive for your life. The clash shows you what you need and gives you a chance to articulate that.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When does optimism become nonsensical? You'll have fun finding out. Stretch the boundaries of your imagination to include a wildly idealistic version of the future. There's something useful in the exercise.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's as true now as it ever was: You can be who you want to be. To some degree, personality is a construct that can be reconstructed as you wish. Your next move is influenced by someone you admire.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Acting in accordance with your personal system will bring health and vitality to all aspects of your life. You're fully aware that everyone doesn't share your beliefs, and you find peace in being strictly concerned with your own business.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There are times during the day you'll feel like a logical adult and other moments you experience as a child would, full of fun and playfulness as well as the naive sensitivities of someone much younger.

LIGHTBULB MOMENTS: Thomas Edison’s invention changed the world, but it was a cat who popularized the visual concept of a lightbulb over the head as a symbol of bright ideas. When Felix the Cat, the silent film era’s most famous cartoon, had a good idea, the lightbulb hovered. The solar trine to Mars is a burst of intellectual light akin to that shining, hovering bulb.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Whether she’s celebrating her friend Gayle King’s birthday, paying tribute to the great Barbara Walters or supporting the world at large with continuous inspiration through her many channels, Oprah Winfrey shines Aquarian ideals. Natal sun, Venus and Mercury in the sign of philanthropy makes complete sense for the mogul who gives millions to charities including several foundations of her own creation. Her fiery Sagittarius moon points to a sophisticated worldview and an unstoppable heart fire.



