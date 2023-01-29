• Adam Weiss of the Carter Center's Guinea Worm Eradication Program said, "We are truly in the midst of that last mile ... a very long and arduous last mile," as the center noted that only 13 human cases of infection by the parasite were reported worldwide last year.

• Carlos Marron's family won a $153 million judgment against Venezuela from a federal judge in Miami after the exiled lawyer was lured home by his father's kidnapping only to end up imprisoned for two years on trumped-up charges of undermining the government.

• Mohammad Farooq, a student nurse in Britain, is being prosecuted on charges of planning to attack an air force base and taking a homemade bomb to the hospital maternity unit where he worked, with prosecutors alleging he was motivated by Islamic extremism and a grudge against a co-worker.

• Fayneese Miller, president of Hamline University in Minnesota, is being rallied around by several student groups after faculty leaders called for her resignation because an adjunct art instructor was dismissed for showing an image of the Prophet Muhammad.

• Kathleen Plinske, president of Valencia College in Florida, said "careful review" is in order as the school canceled optional faculty development courses on diversity topics amid Gov. Ron DeSantis' push to rid campuses of "woke indoctrination."

• Rick Collodi of the FBI in Seattle said, "While they have the right to believe what they want, they do not have the right to commit a crime," as four men with white supremacist ties were sentenced to prison terms of 2 to 4 years for assaulting a Black DJ at a suburban bar.

• John Carney, governor of Delaware, tested positive for covid-19 for the second time but said he's "feeling fine" and will work from home.

• Steven Perryman, a circuit judge in Alabama, paved the way for Tuskegee officials to remove a Confederate monument placed at the center of the historic, majority-Black city a century ago as part of a "park for white people," giving the United Daughters of the Confederacy 60 days to retrieve it.

• Dharmesh Patel, the driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a cliff in California, injuring his wife and two children, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse in an incident initially hailed as a miracle of survival.