LIVE Music: Chapel Hart brings ‘Glory Days’ tour to TempleLive

The trio of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle opened their "Glory Days Tour" at the Grand Ole Opry on Jan. 21, debuting their tribute to Loretta Lynn's "Fist City," that was requested by the late singer. Chapel Hart will share "Welcome to Fist City," "You Can Have Him, Jolene," "Jesus and Alcohol" and other favorites at their 7 p.m. Feb. 4 show at TempleLive in Fort Smith. Tickets are $39-$69 (VIP $125) plus fees and taxes. Coming up: Jason Boland & The Stragglers play at 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Chris Cagle at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show at 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Ashley McBryde at 8 p.m. Feb. 24; Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour at 8 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Jo Dee Messina plays at 8 p.m. April 29; and Logan Mize performs at 8 p.m. May 5 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. Tickets and more information at fortsmith.templelive.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Mildenhall with special guests Fight Dream play at 8 p.m. today; and Like Before plays at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events

• Erin Detherage plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at Joe's Grill & Cantina, 3400 S 74th St., Fort Smith. erindetherage.com

• Paul Cauthen and Early James perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 4; Carson Jeffery and The Lowdown Drifters perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

• George Brothers plays at 8 p.m. Jan. 26; D'Elegantz Duo play at 5 p.m. and Kyle Parman & the Slidebar Band at 9 p.m. Jan. 27 at Lee Creek Tavern in Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. Roland, Okla. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment.

• Matt Schofield performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at 801 Media Center, 801 N. "A" St.in Fort Smith. aaclive.com.

• Pecos & The Rooftops play at 7 p.m Feb. 17; Pony Bradshaw performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

