Local notes: Artist Networking event, Griefshare, AARP

Hobbs

"Living Healthy in Nature," a program from the combined expertise of the Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education and Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, will feature monthly outings and healthy living tips for older adults. The program will meet the first Thursday of every month at Hobbs State Park.

"Connecting visitors to nature and promoting a healthy lifestyle is a natural fit for our state parks," said Jay T. Schneider, Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area assistant superintendent.

The interactive series discusses healthy living tips combined with spending time connecting with nature. Each month will feature a different topic and will end with an optional "bring your own lunch," questions and social time. Participants should come dressed for the weather and prepared for moving outside and bring drinking water and an optional sack lunch.

"The physical and mental health benefits of spending time outdoors in nature are important for people of all ages," said Brandi Schneider, director of Aging Services and Administration at the Schmieding Center. "With this program, we want to give older adults a fun way to enhance their health and well-being by connecting them to the outdoor resources in our area."

These monthly meetings will be the first Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Hobbs State Park, 20201 East Arkansas 12 near Rogers. The monthly sessions will focus on easy outdoor activities, such as hiking, birding, meditation and other guided classes.

The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 2. The session will focus on winter animal survival strategies and winter safety tips. The program is free, and no reservations are needed.

Information: (479) 789-5000 or email jay.schneider@arkansas.gov.

AARP

AARP Arkansas invites local eligible organizations and governments across the state to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through March 15 at 4:00 p.m. Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, diversity and inclusion, and more. Now in its seventh year, the program is part of AARP's nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for all residents, especially those age 50 and older.

Previous Community Challenge grants have led to impressive results with nearly half of grantees leveraging their projects into additional funding support from private and public sector partners and eight in ten overcoming barriers and advancing change.

In 2023, the AARP Community Challenge is accepting applications across three different grant opportunities, two of which are new this year. All projects must be consistent with AARP's mission to serve the needs of people 50 and older along with other eligibility criteria. AARP will prioritize proposals that are inclusive, address disparities, and directly engage volunteers age 50 and older.

New this year, the program will provide capacity-building microgrants paired with additional resources, such as one-on-one coaching, webinars, cohort learning opportunities and more for improving walkability and starting or expanding a community garden.

Also new this year, the Community Challenge will also offer demonstration grants. A portion will be focused on transportation improvements with funding support provided by Toyota Motor North America. Another portion of demonstration grants will focus on promoting greater awareness of the benefits of accessory dwelling units as a housing solution

AARP will also offer grants under a flagship opportunity to support projects that improve public places; transportation; housing; diversity, equity and inclusion; digital connections; community health and economic empowerment; and new this year community resilience; and civic engagement.

Since 2017, AARP has awarded more than $12.7 million to over 1,060 projects – including 2022 Arkansas grant winners Main Street Blytheville, City of Corning, Fayetteville Housing Authority, and Conway County Center for Exceptional Children ACTION Services – through the Community Challenge to nonprofit organizations and government entities in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The program provides direct support to all community types, including rural, suburban and urban communities with a special focus on the needs of those 50 and older.

The Community Challenge is open to eligible nonprofit organizations and government entities. Other types of organizations are considered on a case-by-case basis. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to tens of thousands for larger projects.

The application deadline is 4 March 15. All projects must be completed by Nov. 30.

Information: aarp.org/communitychallenge.

Griefshare

Griefshare is a caring support group to help anyone mourning find the support and tools they need after the death of a loved one. Weekly Griefshare support groups and educational sessions are currently being offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at First Presbyterian Church of Rogers, 1901 S. 26th St. in Rogers, just off New Hope Road.

You are welcome to begin attending Griefshare at any of its 13-week sessions because each unit is self-contained.

Information: fpcrogers.com/griefshare.

5K Race/Walk

The 27th Annual Norma Lampert Lupus Springers 5K Race and Walk to End Lupus will be held on May 20 at Mid-America Park, National Park College, 101 College Drive in Hot Springs. This race is to support the Lupus Foundation of Arkansas, Inc.

Register by April 1 to receive a T-shirt.

Call or email for a registration form. Entry fee is $40 per person. Late registrants can register between 7 and 7:45 a.m. on race day in Room 122.

Information: (501) 525-9380 or email lupusarkhs@direclynx.net.

Artist Networking

Lane Foster Fine Art Gallery, Marsha Lane Foster and Kinya Christian are hosting the Collaboration Over Competition Artist Networking Event at Lane Foster Fine Art Gallery. The event is sponsored by Beth DeVerre Glass.

The networking event will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25 in a drop-in style format at Lane Foster Fine Art Gallery at 957 Sunrise Ave., Suite B, in Springdale. Refreshments and beverages will be served. This is a free event. Bring your cards and an open mind to broaden your horizons. There will be a drawing for an array of door prizes.

The hosts welcome any individual, couple or group who identify with the arts community in Northwest Arkansas and surrounding areas. This is a first of its kind event in Northwest Arkansas, and the intention is to continue the concept in the future with the public's support. Everyone in our burgeoning Northwest Arkansas and surrounding art community is welcome: artists of any medium -- whether you consider yourself a hobbyist or make your living with art -- art collectors, gallerists, makers, art lovers and anyone who is passionate about any kind of art.

Information: lanefosterfineart.com.

Beth DeVerre



Kinya Christian

