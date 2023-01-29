Sections
Marriages and Divorces

Today at 1:00 a.m.

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Don Anntonio Rapada, 67, and Amy Jo Lalone, 62, both of White Hall, recorded Jan. 23.

Michael Lee Hoffman, 25, and Alexis Nichole Johnson, 24, both of Jefferson, recorded Jan. 25.

Michael Alan Lake, 34, and Jessica Lynn Womble, 37, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Jan. 27.

Ian Hogan Godwin, 20, of Redfield, and Macy Leigh Fultz, 19, of White Hall, recorded Jan. 23.

Robert Smith, 69, and Linda Faye Fulsom, 64, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Jan. 26.

Ryan D. Thompson, 35, of Maumelle, and Sandra K. Anderson, 55, of Sheridan, recorded Jan. 27.

Divorces

The list of divorces wasn't available at the Jefferson County Circuit Court Office.

Print Headline: Marriages and Divorces

