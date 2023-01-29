OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: Council celebrates Martin Luther King Jr., honors greatness





Cornel West, political and civil rights activist, headlined the 27th annual Recommitment Celebration, Disruptive Love: The Foundation of the Beloved Community, sponsored by the Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Council, on Jan. 14 at Fayetteville Public Library.

The mission of the council is "to continue to advance and promote the dream, life, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. which emphasizes love and action."

That evening the group also presented scholarships and recognized the 2023 Salute to Greatness honorees who are "individuals and an organization in the Northwest Arkansas community that exemplify excellence in leadership and have a demonstrated commitment to social responsibility in the spirit and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr."

Recipients of the 2023 Salute to Greatness Awards were:

• Lorie Huff -- Dr. John L Colbert Lifetime Achievement Award;

• Helena Gadison -- Ernestine White-Gibson Individual Achievement Award;

• Mike Day -- Rodney Momon Youth Award;

• John Newman -- Rev. J.A. Hawkins Posthumous Award; and

• Squire Jehagen Outreach Center -- Organization of Year Award.

Other events in Fayetteville marking Martin Luther King Day included a community service project Jan. 14 at Asbell Elementary School and a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial service Jan. 15 at the Historic St. James Missionary Baptist Church. On Jan. 16 the MLK Dreamkeepers held a youth breakfast at the University of Arkansas Janelle Y. Hembree House and youth engagement program at the UA HPER Building. The MLK Freedom March that day began at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Razorback Road and concluded with the Noon Day Vigil at the UA Faulkner Center for Performing Arts.

Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council officers are: Lindsey Leverett-Higgins, president; Kimberly McGee, vice president; Tanya Cook, secretary; Sarah Draine, assistant secretary; Christopher Seawood, treasurer; and Peggy Boyles, parliamentarian. Also serving on the council are Reynelda Augustine-Robinson, Vonnice Boone, Carlos Buie, Alqueeah Cates, John L Colbert, Sarah Draine, Quinton Green, Adriana Kitchen, Detrick Jenkins, Frank Johnson, Angela Mosley-Monts, Destiney Posey, Cephus Richard III, T. Scott Varady and Danielle L. Williams.

Helena Gadison, Salute to Greatness honoree (left) and Jill Joseph stand for a photo at the NWA MLK Council Recommitment Celebration on Jan. 14 in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Council President Lindsey Leverett-Higgins (from left); Peggy Boyles, parliamentarian; and Kimberly McGee, vice president welcome guests to the 27th annual Recommitment Celebration on Jan. 14 at Fayetteville Public Library. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Frank and Jaclynn Johnson (from left) and Rachel and Greg Billingsley visit at the NWA MLK Council celebration Jan. 14. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Margaret Clark (seated) is joined by Tamara Ridout (left) and Regina Henry on Jan. 14 at the Recommitment Celebration. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Beth and Kevin McCarter enjoy the Recommitment Celebration on Jan. 14. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Brooklyn Owens (from left), Brice Owens and Yahnea and Brian Owens enjoy the Recommitment Celebration. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Tommy McFetridge and Alice Gachuzo (from left) and Nicole and Mat Mozzoni attend the Recomitment Celebration on Jan. 14. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Mike and Jamey Sims (from left) and T. Scott Varady visit at the Recommitment Celebration. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Cynthia Allen (from left), Karen Gray and Gayle Wilcox attend the Recommitment Celebration on Jan. 14. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



