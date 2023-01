Maxwell is a 6-year-old neutered male retriever mix.

Look at those eyes! Maxwell is cheerful and affectionate. Loves walks and being around people. He's very calm, not really into active, rough play. If you're looking for an loyal companion that'll stick by your side, Maxwell is the dog for you.

If you're ready to bring Maxwell home, you can adopt him at the Cabot Animal Shelter.

For more information, email cass@cabotar.gov or call the shelter at (501)628-5900.