PREP BASKETBALL: Wolverines rout War Eagles, regain sole possession of 6A-West lead

BOYS

Greenbrier 51, Greenwood 43

It wasn't easy, but the Panthers left with a road 5A-West win to remain tied atop the league standings at H.B. Stewart Arena.

Greenbrier (11-9, 5-1) was guided by Aidan Berry's game-high 22 points, aided by six three-pointers, to go with Jace Dunlap's 13 points, including a team-high nine in the final quarter.

Greenwood's Aiden Kennon finished with a team-high 19 points. He scored every point for the Bulldogs in the third quarter and had 10 of the team's 19 second-half points.

Greenwood (5-15, 0-6) found itself down just 12-11 after the opening quarter and it was tied 24-24 at the break. Greenbrier opened up a 36-31 lead entering the final quarter with a nearly half-court shot at the buzzer from Berry.

The Bulldogs used a 12-3 run from the start of the fourth quarter for a 43-39 lead with about three minutes left in the game. The scoring stretch was capped with a three-pointer from Dawson Holt. But Greenbrier took control after that, closing the contest out on a 12-0 run.

BENTONVILLE WEST 59, ROGERS HERITAGE 21

Bentonville West used a 27-2 surge in the third quarter to blast Rogers Heritage in 6A-West Conference play Friday.

Tucker Anderson scored the first 13 points and finished with 20 for West (18-2, 7-1), which led 24-17 at halftime and 51-19 after three quarters. Anderson's teammates contributed to the scoring surge, especially in the third quarter when Jaxson Brust made 3 three-pointers to spark the Wolverines, who regained sole possession of first place in the league standings after Bentonville and Springdale suffered losses.

Heritage (5-16, 1-7) scored only four points in the second half to prompt a running clock because of the 30-point sportsmanship rule in Arkansas.

The New School 92, Decatur 31

Jackson Harris had 22 points to lead four players in double figures as The New School set up its 1A-1 West Conference rematch with County Line with a runaway victory Friday at Decatur.

The Cougars (29-2, 10-1) erupted for a 31-11 lead in the first quarter and continued their torrid scoring with a 56-22 halftime cushion and an 87-29 lead after three quarters.

Evan Goldman added 15 points for The New School, which hosts County Line in a big league showdown Tuesday, followed by Macheal Hardiman with 14 and Quintus McNeal with 10.

Ozark Catholic 51, Mulberry 28

Perrin Lunsford and Will Buron each recorded double-doubles as Ozark Catholic recorded a 1A-1 West Conference victory over Mulberry.

The Griffins (26-4, 8-2) snapped an early 7-7 deadlock to take a 20-14 halftime lead, then pulled away by outscoring the Yellowjackets 18-9 in the third quarter and 13-5 in the fourth quarter.

Jackson Holmes had 15 points for Ozark Catholic, while Lunsford had 12 points and 13 rebounds and Buron chipped in 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Jasper 63, Kingston 55 (OT)

Huston Davidson scored six of Jasper's 10 overtime points as the Pirates clinched a share of the 1A-1 East Conference regular-season title with a win at home over Kingston.

Jasper (25-4, 12-0) can win the title outright Monday night with a win at home against Omaha or a win Tuesday at Lead Hill.

The Pirates trailed 23-22 at halftime and 40-34 after three quarters before they rallied to tie the game at 53 to force overtime, then held Kingston (17-12, 10-3) to just two free throws by Colton Clemons during the extra 4 minutes of play.

Davidson finished with 23 points to lead Jasper, while Hudson Lewis added 13. Chism Floyd led Kingston with 23 points, followed by Easton Clark 12.

Berryville 70, Huntsville 52

Jake Wilson had 29 points to lead a trio of Berryville players in double figures as the Bobcats traveled to Huntsville and came away with a 4A-1 Conference win over the Eagles.

Berryville (18-7, 6-4) outscored Huntsville (13-8, 7-2) in every quarter, starting with an 18-12 lead which grew to a 36-24 halftime margin. The Bobcats owned a 46-32 lead after three quarters.

Wilson's performance included an 11-of-12 outing from the free-throw line, while D.J. Colbert and Jack Dignan added 15 and 14 points, respectively, for Berryville. Mason Davidson was the only Huntsville player in double figures with 32 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his high school career during the game.

Valley Springs 81, Guy-Perkins 52

Maddax Johnson hit six three-pointers and finished with 20 points as Valley Springs picked up its 20th victory of the season in a nonconference game against Guy-Perkins.

Kaden Horn had 21 points to lead the Tigers (20-12), including nine in the first quarter as Valley Springs jumped out to a 22-9 lead. The Tigers finished with 13 3-pointers as a team and owned a 50-20 halftime cushion as Johnson hit three in the second quarter and Levi Carey added two more.

Dason Hensley added 17 points and Carey finished with 12 on four three-pointers.

Alpena 73, Oark 46

Landon Savage had 11 of his 14 points in the first quarter, and Alpena placed five players in double figures en route to a 1A-1 East Conference victory over Oark.

Savage helped the Leopards build a 23-9 first-quarter lead. Alpena did 40-26 at halftime, then outscored Oark 21-12 in the third quarter to pull away.

Brendon Adams had 18 to lead the Leopards, while Cody Block and D.J. Evans added 13 apiece and Keaton Toliver chipped in 11.

Yellville-Summit 71, Life Way Christian 51

Yellville-Summit outscored Life Way Christian 26-12 in the second quarter and took control for a 2A-1 Conference victory in Centerton.

The outburst helped the Panthers turn a four-point lead into a 45-28 halftime cushion, and Yellville-Summit led 60-38 after three quarters.

Grainger Wilson led Life Way with 23 points, while Caleb Binns added 11.

Founders Classical 46, Thaden School 30

Founders Classic outscored Thaden School 12-2 in the second quarter to take the lead and eventually claim a 1A-1 West Conference victory.

The outburst helped Founders turn a one-point deficit into a 23-14 halftime lead.

Ayden Barrow had 21 points for Founders, while Jamil Fermin added 10. Oshen Rehobson had 15 for Thaden, followed by Jack Zellner Phelps with 10.

FARMINGTON 63, PEA RIDGE 31

Layne Taylor had 29 points and 5 assists to lead undefeated Farmington past Pea Ridge.

Caleb Blakely added 8 points and 8 rebounds for Farmington, which improved to 26-0 overall and 10-0 in 4A-1 Conference play. Jaxon Berry had 9 points and 5 rebounds for the Cardinals.

HAAS HALL-ROGERS 76, HAAS HALL-BENTONVILLE 66

Zack Kublanov scored 46 points and surpassed 2,000 points for his career in the Danes' win over Haas Hall-Bentonville.

Hal Martin added 13 points and Max Kublanov 9 for Haas Hall-Rogers (10-15). Ameen Riyas had 27 points to lead Haas Hall-Bentonville.

Ozark Mountain 43, Eureka Springs 39

Ozark Mountain remained in the hunt for a No. 2 seed in the 2A-1 Conference tournament with a victory at Eureka Springs.

The Bears (15-11, 7-4) are just 0ne-half game behind Yellville-Summit in the standings with three games left to play. Ozark Mountain, however, will need some help as Yellville-Summit owns the tiebreaker advantage in their series.

Dylan Johsnon had 22 points to lead the host Highlanders (15-11, 4-7).

The New School 71, Founders Classical 28

The New School held Founders Classical to just eight points in the second half and claimed a 1A-1 West Conference victory in a Thursday makeup game.

The Cougars went on a 20-7 run in the second quarter and turned a four-point lead into a 38-21 halftime cushion. The New School continued to pull away with a 22-4 outburst in the third quarter fro a 60-25 cushion.

Evan Goldman had 21 points to lead the Cougars, followed by Jackson Harris with 18 and Quintus McNeal with 14.

BOONEVILLE 48, CHARLESTON 47

The Bearcats knocked Charleston from the unbeaten ranks in the 3A-4 on Friday.

Senior Chris Johnson scored 18 points, and Raiden Ferguson and Colter Fisher each added seven points for Booneville (9-6, 5-3).

Brandon Scott scored 22 points for Charleston (7-3, 7-1). Drake Dodson added nine points.

The game was tight throughout.

Charleston led, 14-13, after a quarter, and Booneville took a 25-24 lead at the half before Charleston led 38-33 after three quarters.

GIRLS

Springdale Har-Ber 69, Springdale 65

The Lady Wildcats held off a furious Springdale rally in the fourth quarter to claim a narrow 6A-West Conference win at home.

Har-Ber (12-7, 6-2 6A-West) led 33-24 at halftime and 56-41 before the Lady Bulldogs (11-10, 2-6) came roaring back in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Lady Wildcats 24-13.

Senior Pacious McDaniel had a double-double for Har-Ber with 24 points and 13 rebounds to go with 4 assists. Delaney Roller scored 17 points and added 4 assists and Alexus Placensia finished with 10 points and 8 rebounds.

Freshman Charleen Hudson was sensational for the Lady Bulldogs with a game-high 34 points to go along with 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

Fort Smith Northside 56, Rogers 41

The Northside Lady Bears finished the first half of the 6A-West double round-robin schedule on top of the standings after a win at Rogers on Friday night.

Northside (16-3, 7-1) used another big advantage on the boards with a 56-27 edge, including 23 on the offensive end.

Karys Washington led the Lady Bears with 22 points and 13 rebounds with three baskets after offensive rebounds.

Erianna Gooden had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Cherish Blackmon had six points and eight boards.

Kaydence Flemming scored seven points off the bench and sparked a 9-4 run to end the first quarter. She scored twice off offensive rebounds, was fouled after the second and added the free throw to complete a three-point play.

Northside led 19-15 after a quarter and 32-22 at the half, ending the second quarter with a 7-0 run. Erikka Gooden scored inside, Erianna Gooden hit a free throw and after missing the second, Erikka Gooden grabbed the rebound and scored. Washington then ended the half with another bucket off a rebound for the 32-22 lead at the half.

Northside led 42-30 after the quarters.

Rogers (8-13, 3-5) was led by Brooklyn Owens, who scored 15 points with a pair of first-quarter three-pointers, and Aubrey Treadway, who scored 10 points.

Bentonville 63, Fayetteville 58

Bentonville used a 10-0 run in the third quarter to take the lead for good, then opened the fourth quarter an 11-2 outburst to a take a 6A-West Conference victory over Fayetteville in Bulldog Arena.

The Lady Tigers (17-5, 6-2) led 29-22 at halftime, but the Lady Bulldogs (10-11) opened the second half with a 17-4 run and claimed a 39-33 on Jayla Johnson's bucket with 3:27 left in the third quarter. Bentonville, however, picked up a free throw and a three-pointer by Ella Campbell, then 3-pointers by Anna Lee Kulka and Abbey Kate Sanders for a 43-39 lead.

Fayetteville cut it to 43-42 before the third quarter ended, but a pair of Bentonville reserves -- Cambrie Phillips and Hailey Hill -- had nine points in the Lady Tigers' run, with a bucket by Hill making it a 54-44 game with 3:41 remaining.

Sanders finished with 16 points to lead Bentonville, including 8 for 8 free throws in the fourth quarter, followed by Campbell with 13 and Kulka with 12 as the Lady Tigers hit 10 three-pointers. Maiesha Washington led Fayetteville with 19 points while Whitney Brown added 15.

Kingston 52, Jasper 46

Kingston's 20th victory of the season couldn't have come in a better situation as the Lady Yellowjackets kept their hopes of a 1A-1 East Conference championship alive with a victory over Jasper on the Lady Pirates' home floor.

Lila Hartness had 17 points for Kingston (20-9, 10-1), which wraps up its conference schedule Thursday with a game at Oark and can clinch at least a tie of the 1A-1 East regular-season title with a win. Jasper (16-10, 9-1) has two conference games remaining -- a Tuesday road game against Lead Hill and a home game Thursday against Omaha.

Kingston led 30-26 at halftime and 39-33 after three quarters before taking the win Friday as Paige Randall added 12 points for the Lady Yellowjackets. Aubrey Henderson had 15 points to lead Jasper, followed by Lyla Raulston with 12.

In order for the Lady Yellowjackets to take the top seed in the conference tournament, which will be held at Mount Judea, they will need a little help. Although Kingston and Jasper split their conference series, the Lady Pirates still have the tiebreaker advantage at the moment after they earned a 61-53 win on Jan. 3 at Kingston.

Gentry 60, Gravette 43

Alyssa McCarty had 24 points as Gentry earned a 4A-1 Conference win at home over rival Gravette.

The Lady Pioneers (19-6, 9-1) built an 18-8 lead in the first quarter and extended that to a 30-18 halftime margin and a 50-29 cushion after three quarters.

Kaitlynn Caswell added 13 points for Gentry. Kelsey Elsea had 13 points to lead Gravette, followed by Brynn Parker with 11.

Farmington 67, Pea Ridge 22

Farmington had 11 different players score as the Lady Cardinals remained unbeaten in 4A-1 Conference play with a victory at Pea Ridge.

The Lady Cardinals (24-1, 10-0) owned a 23-6 lead after one quarter and pulled away, leading 38-10 at halftime and 57-18 after three quarters.

Marin Adams had 11 points and was the only Farmington player to finish in double figures.

Berryville 62, Huntsville 60

Hannah Youngblood had 24 points as Berryville edged Huntsville in a 4A-1 Conference game at Huntsville.

The Lady Bobcats (4-12, 2-8) jumped out to an early 20-13 lead and enjoyed a 35-26 halftime cushion, then held on as the Lady Eagles (5-12, 4-5) cut it to 47-41 after three quarters and made it closer at the end.

Kaylyn Smith added 18 points and Taelor Tomlinson 16 for Berryville. Makenna Kirk led Huntsville with 30 points while Alyssa Pillow added 11.

Valley Springs 79, Guy-Perkins 24

All eight players on Valley Springs' roster scored at least five points, including five in double figures, as the Lady Tigers routed Guy-Perkins in nonconference action.

Valley Springs (23-9) allowed just 10 points over the final three quarters after it owned an early 15-14 lead. The Lady Tigers went on a 20-2 run for a 35-16 halftime cushion, then outscoring Guy-Perkins 26-4 in the third quarter for a 61-18 lead.

Aiden Gorton had 14 points to lead Valley Springs, followed by Tayla Trammell with 13, Macy Willis and Savannah Ketchum with 12 apiece and Katie Wilburn with 11.

Life Way Christian 75, Yellville-Summit 68 (OT)

Sydney Brunner had 27 points to lead four players in double figures as Life Way Christian earned an overtime victory over Yellville-Summit in 2A-1 Conference play in Centerton.

Lilly Moseley added 20 points for the Lady Warriors (15-9, 7-2), whose win moves them a game behind Yellville-Summit in the 2A-1 standings. Hallie Moseley and Lydia Roughley chipped in 10 points apiece.

Thaden School 37, Founders Classical 6

Thaden School held Founders Classical to single field goals over the first three quarters and went on to remain unbeaten in 1A-1 West Conference play with a road win.

The Lady Barnstormers (13-4, 7-0), who were playing their first game in two weeks, jumped out to an early 15-2 lead , then extended that to a 27-4 halftime margin.

Ella Wise and Allison Whitaker each had nine points for Thaden, which hosts St. Paul in a conference game Monday.

Alpena 77, Oark 30

Alpena jumped out to a 21-9 lead in the first quarter and claimed a 1A-1 East Conference victory at home over Oark.

The Lady Leopards continued the runaway win by extending their lead to 45-11 at halftime and 72-24 after three quarters.

Katherine Rodas finished with 25 points as Alpena placed four players in double figures and all seven players on the roster scored. Crendall Eppes was next with 14, followed by Cassidy Ohler with 12 and Laini Block with 11.

Siloam Springs 59, Harrison 42

Siloam Springs senior Mimo Jacklik hit eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points leading the Lady Panthers to a 5A-West Conference victory on homecoming Friday at Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs (12-8, 5-1) trailed 15-11 after the first quarter but rallied to take a 25-24 lead at halftime. The Lady Panthers carried a 40-34 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Ross added 11 points for Siloam Springs. Brooklyn Mitchell led Harrison (7-12, 1-5) with 14 points, while Clare Barger had 10.

BOONEVILLE 54, CHARLESTON 23

The Lady Bearcats remained atop the 3A-4 with the win over rival Charleston on Friday night.

Booneville (12-4, 8-0) was led by Leigh Swint, who scored 21 points, had 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Lexi Franklin added 10 points, 7 boards, 5 assists and 5 steals. Linley Garrett added nine points.

Livi McClain scored five points for Charleston (6-9, 2-5).

Booneville jumped out to an 18-4 lead and increased it to 30-8 at the half, behind Swint's 13 points, before taking a 46-16 lead into the last quarter.

Booneville is scheduled to play on Monday at Paris.

Charleston is at Danville on Monday.

PARIS 53, DANVILLE 24

Brailey Forst led a trio of scorers in double digits in the Lady Eagle's 3A-4 win on Friday.

Forst scored 18 points, Annabelle Perry had 17 points and Jayden Wells added 11 points in the road win.

Paris (12-10, 6-3) hosted Two Rivers on Saturday in a make-up game and hosts Booneville on Monday.