Russellville man held in threat case

A Russellville man faces a felony charge after authorities say he threatened to blow up the veterans hospital in Little Rock earlier this month, according to an arrest report.

Gerhard Langguth, 64, called the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital on Jan. 21 and threatened to blow it up with dynamite, identifying himself to an employee by name, police say.

Langguth has made similar threats before, the report states, most recently in October 2021. He was admitted to the hospital's psychiatric unit for treatment, but was discharged. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs police arrested him on a warrant Friday.

He faces a first-degree terroristic threatening charge and was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Saturday night in lieu of $75,000 bond.