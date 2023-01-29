Scholars can get college funding

Beginning Wednesday, the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation will accept applications for scholarships from high school seniors in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. The deadline to apply is March 15.

These scholarships are for local students pursuing higher education at two- or four-year colleges or universities, vocational schools or technical training programs. Last year, $31,000 in scholarships were awarded, according to a news release.

Each scholarship has its own eligibility criteria. Some scholarships are designated for graduates of a particular high school or to attend a certain college. Others are based on extracurricular activities or intended college majors.

"Funding for these scholarships comes from families, businesses and individuals who want to support higher education and invest in our students," said Lawrence Fikes, executive director of the foundation. "These donors determine the size and eligibility criteria for the scholarships they create, and we manage the scholarship process on their behalf."

The scholarships were established for, but not limited to, students in the general areas of sports, history, library sciences, English, education, health care and/or hospital administration.

Students can visit www.arcf.org/scholarships to begin the application process. The local scholarship committee will review applications in March.

Examples of available scholarships include:

⦁ The Robert P. Atkinson Leadership Scholarship is for a student pursuing a master's level or above degree with an emphasis in administration within the health care field.

⦁ The Betty Abbott Scholarship and Pinchback Taylor Scholarship are available through Southeast Arkansas College.

⦁ The William A. and Genevieve H. Strong Scholarship is available through the math department at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

For details, visit www.arcf.org/scholarships or contact Fikes at pinebluffarea@arcf.org or call (870) 850-7934.