Several majors see UALR fall growth

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is seeing significant growth in several majors, with computer science up 8%, information science up 36% and engineering majors up 12% in the fall, Chancellor Christina Drale told trustees last week.

This "is significant for the state of Arkansas," because these are "important growth areas," she said.

Business analytics and information systems is also up 5%, but nursing continues to be the largest major on campus, with more than 1,000 students majoring in the programs.

In fact, Drale said, the main challenge for UALR is not attracting nursing students, but having enough qualified nursing faculty in an increasingly competitive environment.

Drale made the comments Thursday during a presentation to the board of trustees of the University of Arkansas System. The trustees met Wednesday and Thursday on the UALR campus.

Research is "really taking off" at UALR, she said. The university has received millions of dollars in recent years from sources such as the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy and the Department of Homeland Security for various subjects, including cybersecurity, bone regeneration scaffolds and sensory stimulation.

Cybersecurity is a particular focus, and the university is intent on helping more students achieve certificates and degrees in cybersecurity, said Erin Finzer, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs at UALR. Nearly 8,000 cybersecurity jobs are currently available in Arkansas, with an average statewide salary of more than $91,000.

Students studying cybersecurity at UALR have access to a cloud-based cyber arena. UALR is one of four institutions in the country to offer a graduate certification in cybersecurity through the National Cybersecurity Teaching Academy, and the university is leading a cyber-learning partnership to educate students through a series of stackable certificates.

UALR has received a $2 million, five-year grant from the National Science Foundation for teacher training and development, Drale said. It's "very hard to get NSF grants, [so this is] stunning."

The work is part of reimagining how classes are taught at UALR, using evidence-based best practices to better engage all students, said Mark Baillie, an assistant professor of chemistry who has spearheaded the effort at UALR. Workshops held in the summer teach faculty how students learn so they can better instruct them.

Nearly 90 faculty have participated in four sessions so far, 33 of whom are in STEM fields, Baillie said, referring to science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Additionally, 26 UALR students have been trained to be Learning Assists, who help facilitate learning in classrooms.