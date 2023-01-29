SMALL COLLEGES NOTEBOOK: Glass happy to be a contributor at Crowder College

Don't tell Jaelin Glass she can't play basketball.

The redshirt Crowder College freshman is back doing what she loves for the first time in almost three years.

Two knee surgeries, two recoveries, one happy player.

"It feels really good to be back," Glass said. "Once you're taken from something that's really important to you, you really miss it. Once I was able to be released and get more comfortable, it felt really good to get into a game for the first time in a long time."

Being denied something isn't anything new for Glass. The 2020 Greenwood graduate was awarded a state championship ring after the Lady Bulldogs were not allowed to play way back on March 14, 2020, because of the covid-19 pandemic shutdown.

Two knee injuries? Glass was more determined than ever.

"For one thing, my senior year was taken from me because of covid," Glass said. "We had no idea that was coming. You never know what to expect. All I have to do is be patient, work hard and rehab, and I knew I would be back."

This month marks the two-year anniversary of her first torn ACL. "I tore it two years in a row," she said.

Glass played some during the 2020-21 pandemic season following high school. But that season, too, was cut short (a late start) because of covid.

"My first year [college], I started rehab early and had therapy all summer," she said. "[But] right before I was going to be released [late fall of 2021], I tore it again."

Undeterred, Glass simply went back to work.

She's the only third-year player currently on Crowder's roster. And, for those who know, yes, she does get asked about the potential of another injury.

"I definitely get that question a lot," Glass said. "How do you know when you're done? It was really important to play college basketball. I kind of started playing motivated. I have a good trainer, and my coaches constantly pushed me to get better. If you have a mindset to keep pushing, it's a lot easier. I knew in the end if I kept working for it, this [playing time] would be happening.

"Yes, it's sad that happened, [but] you have to put in the work and keep the positive mindset."

Glass made her first appearance on Dec. 9 against John Wood Community College, scoring four points. She had nine points the next day against National Park.

This month, in four games, Glass is averaging 14.2 points per game. She also is pulling down 4.5 rebounds and handing out 1.8 assists per game.

Glass said she hopes to extend her career in 2023-24.

"Now that I'm back on the court, it's easier to get to more looks," she said. "In December, I was a little nervous; I had some first-game jitters. You never know what to expect.

"[But] now that I'm out there they [recruiters] can see what I can do."

Fisher scores 10 in loss

Kinley Fisher (Greenwood) scored 10 points and had a team-high five steals during Central Arkansas's 43-41 loss to Jacksonville State on Thursday.

The Sugar Bears (6-13, 1-7) have lost five in a row in the ASUN conference.

The 5-foot-7 Fisher, who transferred to UCA this year from Mercer, had scored 16 points in the team's previous game. She is fourth in scoring (7.1 ppg) and first in steals.

Fisher, a sophomore, is averaging 10.1 points over the team's last eight games. Fisher averaged 1.1 points per game while appearing in 21 games for the Mercer Lady Bears in 2021-22 before transferring to UCA.

The Sugar Bears host North Alabama on Feb. 2.

Brewer helps Duquesne in win

Tevin Brewer (Northside) scored 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting in Duquesne's 72-58 win over Loyola-Chicago.

The Dukes (14-7, 4-4) had dropped three of four games prior to beating the Ramblers. Duquesne doesn't play again until Feb. 4 when the team travels to George Washington.

Brewer, a former Northside guard, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists during the team's win over Loyola-Chicago. Brewer is sixth overall in scoring with 6.6 points per game for the Dukes. Brewer, who has appeared in 17 of the team's 21 games, leads the team with 3.2 assists per game.

A fifth-year senior, Brewer is a graduate assistant for Duquesne's program.

Brown gets scoring help

UAFS standout Payton Brown (Waldron) wasn't called upon to score 30-plus points for the Lions in Thursday's game with UT-Tyler.

Instead, a trio of UAFS guards, including Brown, combined for 51 points in a 68-58 Lone Star Conference victory, the team's first win sine Jan. 7.

Cameron Bush, Brown and Evan Anderson combined to score 51 points as the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith men's basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak.

Bush led the Lions with 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting to go with six rebounds, while Brown tallied 18 points. Anderson scored 14 points with five rebounds and three assists.

A Brown three gave the Lions their largest lead of the game at 66-49 with 4:05 remaining and the Lions coasted to victory.

UAFS (9-11, 5-9) returns home Jan. 2 to play Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Free Throws

Tiya Douglas (Northside) had six points in Austin Peay State's 71-66 loss to Liberty on Thursday, the Governors first loss in five games. Douglas had scored nine points in the team's win over North Alabama last week. ... Makya Perryman (Muldrow) had one steal and one rebound during the University of the Ozarks' loss to Sul Ross State last week. The Lady Eagles (7-11 overall and 4-7 in the American Southwest Conference) host Hardin-Simmons on Feb. 2 . ... Kaila Cartwright (Greenwood) is prepping for her senior softball season at Arkansas Tech. Cartwright went 3-1 in 2022. The Golden Suns open the season Feb. 3 in Conroe, Texas, against the University of Texas A&M-Kingsville. ... Kent Carlisle (Southside) transferred from UCA to Carl Albert State College.